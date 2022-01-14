CrimeLocalSociety

COPS: Lauderhill Man Arrested After Setting Fire To Veterans Memorial In North Lauderdale; Questioned on torching of marked patrol vehicle

By Joe Mcdermott
 After identifying the suspect, 21-year-old Brian Bocage, Violent Crimes Unit detectives obtained a warrant for Bocage’s arrest. He was charged with one count each of arson, possession of a fire bomb, and felony criminal mischief.

NORTH LAUDERDALE, FL – Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives arrested a Lauderhill man Thursday night for setting fire to a Veterans Memorial in December in North Lauderdale. According to authorities, on December 3, Broward Sheriff’s deputies responded to Southwest 71st Avenue and Kimberly Boulevard regarding a vandalism incident. Deputies found surveillance video that showed an individual lighting an object, tossing it on the memorial and setting it on fire shortly after 1 a.m. 

Detectives with Broward Sheriff’s Violent Crimes Unit conducted an extensive investigation and later determined the suspect posted his criminal activity on social media. After identifying the suspect, 21-year-old Brian Bocage, VCU detectives obtained a warrant for Bocage’s arrest. Shortly before 8 p.m., January 13, V.I.P.E.R. (Violence Intervention Proactive Enforcement Response) detectives located Bocage in the 4200 block of Inverrary Boulevard in Lauderhill and arrested him without incident. 

Bocage was transported to the Broward Sheriff’s Office Public Safety Building, where he was interviewed by detectives regarding the memorial and about another incident regarding the torching of a marked patrol vehicle on January 12. Bocage was then booked at the Broward Main Jail. He faces one count each of arson, possession of a fire bomb, and felony criminal mischief. He also faces additional charges for the Lauderhill Police Department patrol vehicle case.

