Analysis Of CDC Death Certificate Data Leads to Second Report Of 40% Surge In Mortality Among Working Aged People

The report comes just days after the President and CEO of a 100 billion dollar group of insurance companies said he has been witnessing the “Highest Death Rates In History” for working class people, something he said he considered “Worse Than a 1-In-200-Year Catastrophe.” File photo: Fer Gregory, Shutter Stock, licensed.

NEW YORK, NY – According to a recent analysis by The Epoch Times of death certificate data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the number of deaths amongst individuals aged 18 to 49 in the period of time spanning between October 2020 and October 2021 saw a marked increase of 40 percent when compared to the same period of time in 2018-2019, prior to the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

While complete numbers for 2021 are an estimate, as death certificate data typically lags up to eight weeks behind in most instances, the early numbers remain interesting when compared to pre-COVID numbers.

“We are seeing, right now, the highest death rates we have seen in the history of this business – not just at OneAmerica. The data is consistent across every player in that business,” he said. “Now this is primarily working age people, 18 to 64 that are in employers who are on the screen here. And what we saw just in third quarter, we’re seeing it continue into fourth quarter, is that death rates are up 40 percent over what they were pre-pandemic.” J. Scott Davison, Chairman, President And CEO, OneAmerica® [Listen to this Statement]

#Mortality among young-to-middle-age #Americans went through the roof last year. The majority of the increase didn’t involve #COVID19, according to official death certificate data.https://t.co/dnTTsOZ8zt — The Epoch Times Australia 🇦🇺 (@AuEpochTimes) January 7, 2022 OneAmerica Life Insurance CEO Scott Davison explains to the Indiana Chamber of Commerce what his industry is seeing in terms of alarming death rates, and what the impact will be to employers pic.twitter.com/XiZuVHwtYJ — Mr. M (@Mr_Mackei) January 3, 2022

The Epoch Times’ report notes that a portion of those deaths could be attributed to drug overdoses involving synthetic opioids including fentanyl, which has seen an increase in use in the U.S. in recent years due to rampant smuggling from China and Mexico.

Outside of the 18 to 49 age range, those aged 50 to 84 also saw an increase in mortality of over 27 percent, or a jump of over 470,000 individuals, according to the analysis; the majority of these cases had complications from COVID-19 listed as a contributing factor.

In the 85 and above group, excess deaths for 2020-2021 increased 12 percent – representing over 100,000 additional people – with the majority of this group again having COVID-19 complications listed as the cause.