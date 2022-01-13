Shelter Realty, Inc. of Las Vegas Announces Acquisition of Realty of Southern Nevada’s Property Management Portfolio

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

Since taking over the 63 properties from Realty of Southern Nevada, Shelter Realty, Inc. owner Tony Sena said his company has provided tenants numerous improvements including the ability to pay their rent and submit work orders online, services that weren’t being offered with Realty of Southern Nevada.. File photo: ShutterStock.com, licensed.

LAS VEGAS, NV – Shelter Realty, Inc. of Las Vegas, Nevada continues its growth heading in 2022 with the acquisition of Realty of Southern Nevada’s property management portfolio, consisting of a total of 63 properties.

Shelter Realty, Inc. is a full-service real estate company specializing in property management services since January 2011. Shelter Realty currently manages over 575 residential and commercial properties within the Las Vegas area. Earlier in 2021, Shelter Realty also opened a Short-Term Rental division to assist clients who preferred to rent their properties on a short-term basis rather than a long-term rental.

Tony Sena, the Broker/Owner of Shelter Realty, has known Realty of Southern Nevada Broker/Owner Manny Ocampo for over 18 years, starting their relationship when the two worked together as licensed real estate agents with Century 21 Advantage Gold in the early 2000s.

As a result of their working relationship, Ocampo knew Sena would be the right fit to take over the management of his client’s investment properties; it’s a responsibility and trust that Tony said he takes seriously.



“I have known Manny Ocampo for many years, and when he came to me with the possibility of taking over his property management portfolio, knowing Manny’s reputation as a true professional, there was no hesitation on my part,” he said. “Manny’s portfolio consists of properties located in the Henderson area, and given that Shelter Realty is in Henderson, it was a no brainer. Overall, Shelter Realty ended up acquiring 63 property management accounts in this deal.” Tony Sena, the Broker/Owner of Shelter Realty

With this new acquisition, Sena said that Shelter Realty, Inc. has provided the residents of their new properties with access to technologies that will streamline and improve tenant/property management communication in several important areas.

“Since taking over the 63 properties from Realty of Southern Nevada, we have provided the tenants with the ability to pay their rent and submit work orders online, services that weren’t being offered with Realty of Southern Nevada,” he said. Tony Sena, the Broker/Owner of Shelter Realty

“Our relationship is a long-term strong one so I’ve chosen to retain my sales license under Tony’s Brokerage, Shelter Realty, as I retire from the property management field and will offer sales services through Shelter Realty, ” said Manny Ocampo. Manny Ocampo, Realty of Southern Nevada

2022 will continue to be a year of growth for Shelter Realty, Inc., as they are also in the process of purchasing a commercial real estate office for its new headquarters; they expect to close on the property at the end of March 2022.

“Our new location will give Shelter Realty a permanent home in the Henderson area as we look for future acquisitions,” Sena said. Tony Sena, the Broker/Owner of Shelter Realty

In a competitive real estate marketplace such as Las Vegas, what ultimately sets Shelter Realty, Inc. apart from the competition is knowledge, dedication, and a personal touch when it comes to providing their services for their hundreds of clients, Sena added.

“There are so many property management companies in the Las Vegas valley, but what we try to do here at Shelter is to treat each and every property as if it were our own,” he said. “Instead of your typical mission statement proclaiming, ‘hard work, integrity, and excellence,’ Shelter Realty is defined by one purpose: to eliminate anxiety in the real estate or property management process by earning the trust and respect of our clients.” Tony Sena, the Broker/Owner of Shelter Realty

To find out more about Shelter Realty, Inc., please visit their website at https://www.shelterrealty.com.