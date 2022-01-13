“Gender-Fluid” Teen Sentenced for Rape of Two Girls in Virginia School District Accused of Attempted Cover-Up

Last year, the boy – then 14 – entered a girl’s restroom in Stone Bridge High School while reportedly wearing a skirt and forcibly assaulted a 14 year-old female student. File photo: M. J. Van Dyke, Shutter Stock, licensed.

LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA – A “gender-fluid” 15 year-old boy who shockingly sexually assaulted girls last year at two separate schools in Loudoun County, Virginia – acts which the school district’s progressive board of education had been accused of attempting to cover-up – was finally sentenced for his crimes on Wednesday.

The boy, whose name is not being released due to his status as a minor, is being sent to a residential treatment facility, where he will be on probation until he is 18, and must register as a sex offender for the rest of his life. The convicted rapist reportedly cried and hung his head after being sentenced.

Loudoun County Public Schools (LCPS) had instituted several policies for transgender students, including compelling teachers to use their preferred pronouns and allowing students to choose their restroom based on their gender identity.

However, when Scott Smith, the girl’s father, confronted the school board with the allegations his daughter had made, they not only denied the incident had ever taken place, but they also controversially had the enraged father arrested and banned from future board meetings.

Despite that incident, LCPS Superintendent Scott Ziegler issued a statement denying the existence of the alleged “predator transgender student” and quietly transferred the boy to a different school in the district, where he sexually assaulted yet another female student as well.

A subsequent investigation by the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office later confirmed the assault allegations against the boy, confirming that the victims had both been attacked; he was arrested on multiple charges, including forcible sodomy, anal sodomy, and forcible fellatio.

The incidents have garnered widespread negative media coverage for the school district, which has been accused of attempting to “cover up” the assaults.

Judge Pamela Brooks, on handing down her sentence Wednesday, said that the results of the boy’s psychosexual and psychological evaluations deeply disturbed her.

“Yours scared me. I don’t know how else to put it,” she said. “They scared me for yourself. They scared me for your family. They scared me for society.”

Judge Brooks noted that the only reason the boy was being sent to a residential treatment facility as opposed to juvenile jail was due to the intervention of the “very brave and generous” victims and their families, who had reached out and insisted that he needed help instead of a prison cell.

Before being sentenced, the boy apologized to his victims, saying he was unaware of the degree to which he had harmed them until they had spoken about it in court.

“I will never hurt anyone like this again,” he claimed.