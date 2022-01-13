BusinessCrimeLocal

Detectives: Suspect Wanted For Cashing Stolen Lottery Tickets Taken In Business Burglary At Marathon Gas Station In West Palm Beach

By Jessica Mcfadyen
Two weeks after the business burglary the suspect entered a Publix in Davie, and cashed the tickets on December 15, 2021. The suspect was seen leaving the area in a newer model VW Jetta.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL – The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is looking to locate a suspect they say is wanted for cashing stolen Lottery Tickets in Davie, Florida. According to authorities, the Lottery tickets were taken in a business burglary that occurred on December 6, 2021, at Marathon Gas station, West Palm Beach.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS or you can remain anonymous by downloading our new app “PBSO” for your Apple or Android Smart Phone and using the See Something feature. The app can also be downloaded from www.pbsoapp.com.

