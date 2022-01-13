CrimeLocalSociety

Detectives: Investigation Revealed Pair Stole Packages Off Broward County Front Porches, Then Pawned Stolen Items; Both Arrested

By Jessica Mcfadyen
How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]
To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.

SHENARA JILLIAN
Detectives arrested Javon James, 32, of Sunrise and Shenara Lindo, 32, of Oakland Park after an investigation revealed that Lindo would drive James through neighborhoods in Broward County were he stole packages off of victims’ front porches. Once the items were stolen, Lindo would travel to a pawn shop and pawn the stolen items. The investigation into the pair’s activities is ongoing. 

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Burglary Apprehension Team (B.A.T.) on Wednesday worked alongside the Fort Lauderdale Police Department to arrest a pair of suspected package thieves. According to authorities, during the investigation on Wednesday, a sergeant observed one of the suspects, Javon James, 32, of Sunrise, remove packaged items from a residence in Lauderhill. The items stolen included a heating pad, a smartphone screen protector, a blender and an extension cord. Immediately following the theft, detectives witnessed the thieves head to a pawn shop where the female suspect, Shenara Lindo, 32, of Oakland Park, went inside with an item and walked out with a receipt. 

Detectives arrested James and Lindo a short time later and recovered several of the stolen items in their vehicle. 
As a result of the investigation, detectives in BSO’s Lauderdale Lakes District arrested the pair for committing a package theft in their city on Monday. Fort Lauderdale Police arrested Lindo Wednesday in connection with a similar crime that occurred in their city last fall. 

According to authorities, during the investigation on Wednesday, a sergeant observed one of the suspects, Javon James, 32, of Sunrise, remove packaged items from a residence in Lauderhill.

The investigation revealed that Lindo would drive James through neighborhoods in Broward County were he stole packages off of victims’ front porches. Once the items were stolen, Lindo would travel to a pawn shop and pawn the stolen items. The investigation into the pair’s activities is ongoing. 


Big Tech is using NewsGuard to limit our reach and censor us. You can help support our mission of truthful reporting by making a contribution. We refuse to let Silicon Valley silence us into just another regurgitated, propaganda driven, echo-chamber of the lamestream media but we need your support to fight back. You can also help by signing up for our featured story emails. If you have a business, consider advertising with us.
 

James and Lindo were booked into the Broward Main Jail on Wednesday. They each face multiple felony charges. 
There are several steps individuals can take to avoid becoming a victim of package thieves. Investigators are advising the community to consider having your items shipped to your office, schedule a delivery for a time that you’ll be at home, use a secure drop-off site provided by the delivery company or ask a neighbor to pick up your packages if you’re not at home. 

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service. All links on this site could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.
Subscribe to Jessica Mcfadyen (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Corrections: If you are aware of an inaccuracy or would like to report a correction, we would like to know about it. Please consider sending an email to corrections@publishedreporter.com and cite any sources if available. Thank you. (Policy)

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

WAPO Opinion: Popularity of Biden-Harris So Low, They…

Christopher Boyle

Pembroke Pines Man Charged With Vehicular Homicide, DUI…

Jessica Mcfadyen

U.S. Capitol Police Officer Cleared in Ashli Babbitt’s Death…

Christopher Boyle
1 of 1,618