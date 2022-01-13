Detectives: Investigation Revealed Pair Stole Packages Off Broward County Front Porches, Then Pawned Stolen Items; Both Arrested

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

Detectives arrested Javon James, 32, of Sunrise and Shenara Lindo, 32, of Oakland Park after an investigation revealed that Lindo would drive James through neighborhoods in Broward County were he stole packages off of victims’ front porches. Once the items were stolen, Lindo would travel to a pawn shop and pawn the stolen items. The investigation into the pair’s activities is ongoing.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Burglary Apprehension Team (B.A.T.) on Wednesday worked alongside the Fort Lauderdale Police Department to arrest a pair of suspected package thieves. According to authorities, during the investigation on Wednesday, a sergeant observed one of the suspects, Javon James, 32, of Sunrise, remove packaged items from a residence in Lauderhill. The items stolen included a heating pad, a smartphone screen protector, a blender and an extension cord. Immediately following the theft, detectives witnessed the thieves head to a pawn shop where the female suspect, Shenara Lindo, 32, of Oakland Park, went inside with an item and walked out with a receipt.

Detectives arrested James and Lindo a short time later and recovered several of the stolen items in their vehicle.

As a result of the investigation, detectives in BSO’s Lauderdale Lakes District arrested the pair for committing a package theft in their city on Monday. Fort Lauderdale Police arrested Lindo Wednesday in connection with a similar crime that occurred in their city last fall.

James and Lindo were booked into the Broward Main Jail on Wednesday. They each face multiple felony charges.

There are several steps individuals can take to avoid becoming a victim of package thieves. Investigators are advising the community to consider having your items shipped to your office, schedule a delivery for a time that you’ll be at home, use a secure drop-off site provided by the delivery company or ask a neighbor to pick up your packages if you’re not at home.