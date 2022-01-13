Article III Project Releases Statement on Supreme Court Vaccine Mandate Rulings

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Mike Davis, Founder and President of the Article III Project, issued the following statement after the Supreme Court blocked President Biden’s COVID vaccine mandate on businesses but allowed the President’s mandate on health care workers to stay.

“The Supreme Court correctly ruled that no President has the unilateral power to order the mass-firings of unvaccinated American workers. But five justices on the Supreme Court incorrectly ruled that a President (somehow) has the unilateral power to order the mass firings of unvaccinated American health care workers. Before these lawsuits, even President Biden said he lacked the power that five justices found today.

“Can he now order health care workers to take booster shots every six months? How about their spouses, children, and other household members? Can he restrict their movements? Can he order health care workers to implant microchips with COVID passports?

“Congress should be as surprised as President Biden that it lent any President the power to fire unvaccinated health care workers.

“The result of this ruling is that President Biden will fire doctors, nurses, and other health care workers — already in short supply — because they made a personal medical choice to decline a vaccine that doesn’t stop the spread of COVID. They were called ‘heroes’ when putting their lives on the line during the first year of COVID, when we didn’t have vaccines. And they safely served for the last year, when we had vaccines. But now they face a presidential firing.”

Founder and President of the Article III Project, Mike Davis