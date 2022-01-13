HealthPoliticsPress Releases

Article III Project Releases Statement on Supreme Court Vaccine Mandate Rulings

By George McGregor
How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]
To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.

Supreme
The Supreme Court has blocked the Biden administration’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for private businesses, but has decided to allow a separate regulation that requires health care workers to get a vaccine to take effect. File photo: ShutterStock.com, licensed.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Mike Davis, Founder and President of the Article III Project, issued the following statement after the Supreme Court blocked President Biden’s COVID vaccine mandate on businesses but allowed the President’s mandate on health care workers to stay.

“The Supreme Court correctly ruled that no President has the unilateral power to order the mass-firings of unvaccinated American workers. But five justices on the Supreme Court incorrectly ruled that a President (somehow) has the unilateral power to order the mass firings of unvaccinated American health care workers. Before these lawsuits, even President Biden said he lacked the power that five justices found today.

“Can he now order health care workers to take booster shots every six months? How about their spouses, children, and other household members? Can he restrict their movements? Can he order health care workers to implant microchips with COVID passports?

“Congress should be as surprised as President Biden that it lent any President the power to fire unvaccinated health care workers.

“The result of this ruling is that President Biden will fire doctors, nurses, and other health care workers — already in short supply — because they made a personal medical choice to decline a vaccine that doesn’t stop the spread of COVID. They were called ‘heroes’ when putting their lives on the line during the first year of COVID, when we didn’t have vaccines. And they safely served for the last year, when we had vaccines. But now they face a presidential firing.”

Founder and President of the Article III Project, Mike Davis

The Article III Project (A3P) was founded by veteran GOP operative and attorney Mike Davis, who, after helping win the Senate confirmation battles of Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh, developed the reputation as a “take-no-prisoners conservative eager to challenge the left with hardball tactics,” as reported in The New York Times. A3P defends constitutionalist judges, punches back on radical assaults on judicial independence (like court-packing) and opposes judicial and other nominees who are outside of the mainstream.

Davis previously served as Chief Counsel for Nominations to Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) on the United States Senate Committee on the Judiciary and led the Senate confirmation of Justice Brett Kavanaugh and a record number of circuit court judges.

George McGregor

Mr. McGregor reviews and edits (if necessary) all press releases for The Published Reporter. Locally focused (Florida) press releases can be sent via email to media@publishedreporter.com and, if approved, will be published free of charge. There is no guarantee your release will be published; inclusion is at the discretion of editors. Please see our editorial guidelines and terms of service.

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Press releases are sent in as newsworthy bulletins aimed at our journalists with hopes they will get published. We receive hundreds per day and choose a select few for publication; those which are deemed beneficial to the public and not outright promotion. This is a free service and we are not paid for press releases. We aim to deliver a higher quality press release then anything any PR company could even pay for if and when informative. They are generally sent in by businesses or organizations about a product launch, new corporate hire, piece of research or situational awareness issue. They may contain forward-looking statements or even hyperbole. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service. All links on this site could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.
Subscribe to George McGregor (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Corrections: If you are aware of an inaccuracy or would like to report a correction, we would like to know about it. Please consider sending an email to corrections@publishedreporter.com and cite any sources if available. Thank you. (Policy)

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

“Gender-Fluid” Teen Sentenced for Rape of Two Girls in…

Christopher Boyle

Slew Of Pills, Powder, Crack Cocaine, Guns & Cash…

Joe Mcdermott

Police: Street Racers Were Responsible For Deadly Crash In…

Jessica Mcfadyen
1 of 1,890