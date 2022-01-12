WATCH: Ted Cruz Questions FBI Official Regarding Suspicions That Undercover Agents Were Involved In Capitol Riots On Jan 6th

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) asked if FBI agents or confidential informants had participated in the Capitol riots, or if they had in any way “actively encouraged” crimes on that day; Executive assistant director for the FBI’s national security branch Jill Sanborn replied, “Sir, I can’t answer that.”

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX), fresh off of frantically backpedaling on earlier comments where he referred to the January 6, 2021 riots at the U.S. Capitol as a “violent terrorist attack,” did an abrupt about-face on Tuesday when he harshly questioned a senior FBI official regarding suspicions that undercover FBI agents were involved in breaching the building while Congress was attempting to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election.

The FBI official, however, repeatedly declined to answer Cruz’s questions.

At a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing titled “The Domestic Terrorism Threat One Year After January 6,” executive assistant director for the FBI’s national security branch Jill Sanborn was asked by Cruz about rumors that FBI agents had in some way incited members of the riot to actually enter the Capitol Building.

“How many FBI agents or confidential informants actively participated in the events of Jan. 6?” the Texas senator asked, to which Sanborn replied that she was unable to discuss the FBI’s “sources and methods.”



Big Tech is using NewsGuard to limit our reach and censor us. You can help support our mission of truthful reporting by making a contribution . We refuse to let Silicon Valley silence us into just another regurgitated, propaganda driven, echo-chamber of the lamestream media but we need your support to fight back. You can also help by signing up for our featured story emails . If you have a business, consider advertising with us .



Cruz then asked if FBI agents or confidential informants had participated in the Capitol riots, or if they had in any way “actively encouraged” crimes on that day; to both of those questions, Sanborn replied, “Sir, I can’t answer that.”

Cruz then asked Sanborn about Ray Epps, an individual seen on video the day before the riots encouraging protestors to enter the Capitol Building the next day; in the video in question, Epps could be seen telling a crowd “Tomorrow, we need to get into the Capitol!” The crowd, clearly suspecting Epps of being disingenuous, began chanting “Fed! Fed!” at him.

It should have been very easy for the FBI to tell me, “No federal agents participated in, actively incited, or encouraged others to commit violent crimes.”



But today, the FBI stonewalled and refused to answer. pic.twitter.com/kGlQgjSCUM — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) January 12, 2022 AG Merrick Garland refused to answer my question in a judiciary hearing: were agents or assets of the federal government encouraging protestors to enter the Capitol? Thank you @TuckerCarlson and @tedcruz for keeping the heat on! https://t.co/WFeWdISoJK — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) January 12, 2022

Some individuals have suspected that Epps was actually an undercover FBI agent who was sent to incite protestors, as evidenced by the fact that he initially appeared on the FBI’s Most Wanted list after the riots but was abruptly removed without explanation; at previous hearings since the riots, various government officials questioned about Epps have repeatedly refused to confirm or deny who he was.

“Miss Sanborn, was Ray Epps a fed?” Cruz asked.

“Sir, I cannot answer that question,” she replied, and continued to decline to answer several additional questions Cruz posed about Epps and his purported activities.

However, after the hearing, Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) issued a series of tweets, attempting to debunk the theory of Epps being a federal agent.

In a lengthily Twitter thread, Kinzinger claimed that Epps was removed from the FBI’s Most Wanted list because an investigation had revealed that he did not enter the Capitol Building on January 6 and had not committed any crimes, and that Epps had fully cooperated with the January 6 committee’s inquiries.