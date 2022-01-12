CrimeLocalSociety

Police: Street Racers Were Responsible For Deadly Crash In Ocala

By Jessica Mcfadyen
How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]
To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.

Traffic Homicide Investigators arrested Mauricio Medina, 52, and Joshua Jones, 30, for vehicular homicide, racing on a highway, and reckless driving. The deadly crash occurred on October 12, 2021 when a man and his family were leaving Red Lobster.

OCALA, FL – Ocala Police Officers arrested two men for street racing on State Road 200 which caused the death of Muniz Shrouf, 56, back in October 2021. Traffic Homicide Investigators arrested Mauricio Medina, 52, and Joshua Jones, 30, for vehicular homicide, racing on a highway, and reckless driving. The deadly crash occurred on October 12, 2021 when Shrouf and his family were leaving Red Lobster.

From on-scene evidence, the extensive damage to each vehicle, witness statements, and video, it appeared that the silver Toyota Scion (Jones) and the Honda Civic (Medina) were both traveling westbound at dangerous speeds. 

Munir Shrouf, 56, was driving the Hyundai with his wife, 53 years old, in the front passenger seat and his daughter, 28 years old, in the back seat.
Munir Shrouf, 56, was driving his Hyundai with his wife, 53 years old, in the front passenger seat and his daughter, 28 years old, in the back seat.

The investigation found that Jones was going 98 mph and Medina was going 96 mph just seconds before the crash. The posted speed limit is 45 mph. Both vehicles appeared to be traveling in a manner that put other motorists at risk and displayed disregard for the traffic conditions present at the time.


Big Tech is using NewsGuard to limit our reach and censor us. You can help support our mission of truthful reporting by making a contribution. We refuse to let Silicon Valley silence us into just another regurgitated, propaganda driven, echo-chamber of the lamestream media but we need your support to fight back. You can also help by signing up for our featured story emails. If you have a business, consider advertising with us.
 
Detectives say these two drivers put other motorists in foreseeable danger and caused a crash which resulted in the death of Shrouf. Additionally, a toxicology report showed that no alcohol was present in Shrouf's system.
Detectives say the two drivers put other motorists in foreseeable danger and caused a crash which resulted in the death of Shrouf.


This area of State Road 200 is heavily traveled, with six lanes and numerous driveway accesses. Video evidence shows that there was heavy traffic at the time of collision due to it being towards the end of rush hour traffic. 

Officer Joedicke, a Traffic Homicide Investigator on the Motors Unit, investigated the traffic fatality and arrested Mauricio Medina, 52, and Joshua Jones, 30, for vehicular homicide, racing on a highway, and reckless driving.
Officer Joedicke, a Traffic Homicide Investigator on the Motors Unit, investigated the traffic fatality and arrested Mauricio Medina, 52, and Joshua Jones, 30, for vehicular homicide, racing on a highway, and reckless driving.

Detectives say these two drivers put other motorists in foreseeable danger and caused a crash which resulted in the death of Shrouf. Additionally, a toxicology report showed that no alcohol was present in Shrouf’s system.

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service. All links on this site could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.
Subscribe to Jessica Mcfadyen (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Corrections: If you are aware of an inaccuracy or would like to report a correction, we would like to know about it. Please consider sending an email to corrections@publishedreporter.com and cite any sources if available. Thank you. (Policy)

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Op-Ed: Support The Family Unit Of Mother & Father For…

Domenick J. Maglio

Dems, Advocates Urge More Public Input in Florida…

Trimmel Gomes

John Reinke on Tiger King 2: Exposing Carole Baskin’s…

Marc Ang
1 of 1,616