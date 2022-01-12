Pembroke Pines Man Charged With Vehicular Homicide, DUI Manslaughter For Three-vehicle Crash That Killed A Woman

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





Detectives arrested Michael Cecile Crooks, 25, for his involvement in a three-vehicle crash that left one woman dead and several injured near Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on October 31, 2021.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – Broward Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Unit detectives arrested Michael Cecile Crooks, 25, of Pembroke Pines, for his involvement in the three-vehicle crash that left one woman dead and several injured near Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on October 31, 2021.

According to investigators, shortly before 9:09 p.m. on Sunday, October 31, Crooks and two passengers of a 2011 Jeep Wrangler SUV were in the inside lane of the exit ramp from eastbound I-595 to northbound South Federal Highway. At the same time, the driver of a 2003 Toyota Tacoma was traveling in the outside lane in the same location. The driver and passenger of a 1998 Toyota Corolla was heading northbound on South Federal Highway in the far-left thru lane.

The on scene investigation revealed that Crooks, while driving the Jeep Wrangler, failed to negotiate the exit ramp curve, striking the rear of the Toyota Tacoma. The impact caused the driver of the Toyota Tacoma to rollover. The Jeep Wrangler traveled northwest and crossed multiple northbound lanes of traffic, where it entered the left thru lane. Meanwhile, the driver of the Toyota Corolla applied emergency brakes but was struck by the Jeep Wrangler. The impact caused multiple occupants to be ejected from the Jeep Wrangler.

The Toyota Corolla slid into the center median and came to a final stop on top of one of the passengers from the Jeep Wrangler. That passenger was pronounced deceased at the scene by Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue personnel. All other occupants were transported to a local hospital with various injuries.



Big Tech is using NewsGuard to limit our reach and censor us. You can help support our mission of truthful reporting by making a contribution . We refuse to let Silicon Valley silence us into just another regurgitated, propaganda driven, echo-chamber of the lamestream media but we need your support to fight back. You can also help by signing up for our featured story emails . If you have a business, consider advertising with us .



Crooks faces several charges including vehicular homicide, DUI manslaughter and violation of probation. He was booked at the Main Jail and is being held without bond.

Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding this case to contact Broward Sheriff’s Traffic Homicide Detective Sean Williams at 954-375-3181. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org.