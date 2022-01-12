CrimeLocalSociety

Pembroke Pines Man Charged With Vehicular Homicide, DUI Manslaughter For Three-vehicle Crash That Killed A Woman

By Jessica Mcfadyen
CROOKS, MICHAEL
Detectives arrested Michael Cecile Crooks, 25, for his involvement in a three-vehicle crash that left one woman dead and several injured near Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on October 31, 2021. 

According to investigators, shortly before 9:09 p.m. on Sunday, October 31, Crooks and two passengers of a 2011 Jeep Wrangler SUV were in the inside lane of the exit ramp from eastbound I-595 to northbound South Federal Highway. At the same time, the driver of a 2003 Toyota Tacoma was traveling in the outside lane in the same location. The driver and passenger of a 1998 Toyota Corolla was heading northbound on South Federal Highway in the far-left thru lane.  

The on scene investigation revealed that Crooks, while driving the Jeep Wrangler, failed to negotiate the exit ramp curve, striking the rear of the Toyota Tacoma. The impact caused the driver of the Toyota Tacoma to rollover. The Jeep Wrangler traveled northwest and crossed multiple northbound lanes of traffic, where it entered the left thru lane. Meanwhile, the driver of the Toyota Corolla applied emergency brakes but was struck by the Jeep Wrangler. The impact caused multiple occupants to be ejected from the Jeep Wrangler. 

The Toyota Corolla slid into the center median and came to a final stop on top of one of the passengers from the Jeep Wrangler. That passenger was pronounced deceased at the scene by Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue personnel. All other occupants were transported to a local hospital with various injuries.  


Crooks faces several charges including vehicular homicide, DUI manslaughter and violation of probation. He was booked at the Main Jail and is being held without bond. 

Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding this case to contact Broward Sheriff’s Traffic Homicide Detective Sean Williams at 954-375-3181. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org.

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

