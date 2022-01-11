Op-Ed: We Were Safe For Four Trumpian Years; Sadly, Within Next Three, We’ll Have To Pray For G-d’s Protection From Our Enemies

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

What we need is a leader in the mold of President Trump who spoke out clearly, forcefully and boldly at his first address to the U.N. in 2017. File photo: Wadstock, Shutter Stock, licensed.

BOCA RATON, FL – It’s painful to watch President Biden’s robot-like gait to the podium and away from it or even from out of his personal “Marine Helicopter 1.” Even if you’re a hard-core Republican, it’s troubling just seeing your leader struggling to walk a straight line or mumble out a prepared speech from a teleprompter. But not if you’re Vladimir Putin, who, as a former KGB leader, focuses on every weakness Biden evidences, judging just how much advantage he can take before our nation offers any reprimand of the Soviet’s actions. We must understand that our leadership is seen by all as weak, fragile and totally unprepared for the likes of the brutal, vicious, iron fisted dictators ruling the nations of Russia, Iran, North Korea or even tiny Cuba who have no need nor desire for making peace, pursuing democracy or maintaining good relationships with us or any other nation on the face of the earth. They see themselves as predator lions and now view us as the vulnerable, victim sheep. And they may be right.

But when Trump was at the helm, our status in the eyes of our enemies and even our friends was much different from what it is now. Our own domestic Leftists looked down on Trump as crude, offensively vulgar, harsh spoken and caustic. Not nice. Far from the type welcomed in the Upper West Side eateries or in the liberal posh galleries of the West Coast. But, to our enemies, he was feared and cautiously respected for his unpredictable behavior, strong personal opinions and his quick temper. He refused the attempts from even his closest advisors to change his views of how he was “supposed” to diplomatically respond to our opponents on the world stage. He told it like it was during his lectures at the U.N. You didn’t mess with this guy. He was a street fighter you thought twice about before messing with him.

Look at how the Russians are moving to threaten the Ukraine since Biden’s taking office. Over 100,000 Russian troops are poised to invade, and with the world looking on, our nation threatens some sort of an economic boycott against Russia as punishment for any war they may initiate. But Biden destroyed our leverage by removing our own nation as the world’s major provider of carbon based energy by canceling our Keystone XL pipeline, while at the same time inexplicably supporting Russia’s Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline into Western Europe that makes the continent totally dependent on Russia for its survival. We gave Europe to Putin without a shot being fired. Now, Putin is toying with Biden as a cat plays with a cornered mouse. And look at China and its avowed promise to, if necessary, even by force, incorporate U.S. dependent Taiwan into its empire and our meaningless threats to thwart their move. What penalties can we possibly conjure up that would coerce China to back down? We’re helpless, militarily and economically against their leader, Xi Jinping, who recognizes our newly rendered impotence and will pounce.

What we need is a leader in the mold of President Trump who spoke out clearly, forcefully and boldly at his first address to the U.N. in 2017. He threatened to ‘totally destroy” North Korea while recounting that nation’s history of kidnapping, oppression and missile tests. His words: “The U.S. has great strength and patience but if it is forced to defend ourselves or our allies, we will have no choice but to totally destroy North Korea. Rocket Man is on a suicide mission for himself and his regime.” He said the U.S. was ready, willing and able to take military action, but added hopefully that would be unnecessary if the rest of the world stepped up its efforts to constrain the Pyongyang regime. “That’s what the United nations is for. Let’s see how they do.” Prime Minister Netanyahu praised that speech saying: ‘ in over 30 years in my experience with the UN, I never heard a bolder or more courageous speech.”



We were safe for four Trumpian years. But sadly, within the next three years we will have to pray for G-d’s protection from our enemies. We have no other hope for the near future.