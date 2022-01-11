GreenPointe Developers Announces Groundbreaking, Construction Underway At Wylder, New Mixed-Use Community In Port St. Lucie

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

GreenPointe Developers and the development team of H&J Contracting, Firethorn Underground, Kimley-Horn Engineering, and Lucido & Associates Design recently celebrated the start of construction at Wylder.

PORT ST. LUCIE, FL – GreenPointe Developers, LLC proudly announces construction is underway at Wylder, a new one-of-a-kind community in Port St. Lucie. GreenPointe and the development team of H&J Contracting, Firethorn Underground, Kimley-Horn Engineering, and Lucido & Associates Design recently celebrated the milestone with a commemorative groundbreaking.

“GreenPointe Developers is pleased to bring new energy to the area with the introduction of Wylder, our newest master-planned community,” said GreenPointe Developers President Grady Miars. “This one-of-a-kind community will fully embrace its beautiful natural surroundings and offer an exceptional lifestyle for families of all ages.”

GreenPointe is creating a mixed-use community spanning 1,970 acres that will include 3,400 home sites and 600 multi-family units in residential neighborhoods offering an array of resort-style amenities and trail systems to connect families with nature. The community’s premier builder team will be announced soon. Homebuilding is anticipated to begin in Fall 2022 with new homes at Wylder starting in the upper $200s.

The first phase of construction includes a clubhouse, swimming pool, tennis and pickle ball courts, sports field, dog park, playground and event lawn. Wylder’s design incorporates community amenities surrounding a large lakefront recreation area for outdoor adventure. A greenway is planned through the community to provide neighborhood connectivity and access to biking, walking, jogging and other outdoor activities. Future plans for Wylder include a 113-acre public park, commercial and office space, and a St. Lucie County public high school.



“With its high quality of life, a flourishing employment market, top-ranked schools and its prime location, Wylder will be a wonderful place live, work and raise a family,” said Austin Burr, South Florida Regional Manager, GreenPointe Developers. “We anticipate tremendous demand for this new community.”

Located in Port St. Lucie between Midway and Glades-Cutoff roads, Wylder offers convenient access to I-95 and the Florida Turnpike and a wide array of nearby services including Cleveland Clinic Health Centers, top schools and universities, sports and recreation, business centers, and endless shopping and dining.

For more information, visit www.LiveWylder.com.

About GreenPointe Developers, LLC

GreenPointe Developers is the community and urban development division of GreenPointe Holdings with extensive real estate market data and analytical systems to rapidly assess real estate values and challenges. The GreenPointe team has more than 140 years of collective experience in developing some of the most sought-after master-planned and condominium communities in the Southeast. The team creates and transforms residential and mixed-use communities into neighborhoods for today’s homebuyer while providing lasting, sustainable value. Having the utmost respect for the land, the GreenPointe team works diligently to protect and enhance nature’s best assets. This thoughtful practice allows GreenPointe Developers to create and reenergize communities that provide for an enduring lifestyle where people want to live, work and enjoy recreation. More information is available at www.GreenPointeLLC.com or (904) 996-2485. GreenPointe is proud to support the Monique Burr Foundation for Children and its mission to protect children by providing comprehensive, evidence-based personal safety programs. For more information, visit www.mbfpreventioneducation.org.