Delta Airlines Scrambling To Add Gender “X” Option To Booking System After LGBT+ Mom Goes On Twitter Temper Tantrum

An Arizona mother issued a series of tweets bashing Delta last week, complaining that the airlines online booking tools would only allow her to select male or female options saying Delta is discriminating against nonbinary individuals and not allowing them to fly. File photo: Tupungato, Shutter Stock, licensed.

PHOENIX, AZ – Delta Airlines has been accused of being discriminatory against the LGBT+ community after an Arizona resident said they wanted to purchase a gender “X” plane ticket for her nonbinary child and was denied, with the company’s booking tools only giving her choices for “male” or “female” only.

Dawn Henry, 52, issued several tweets aimed at Delta last week, relating to how she attempted to buy a plane ticket so her 21 year-old child – who identifies as neither male or female, but instead uses an “X” on their birth certificate and Washington state driver’s license – could come and visit the family for Christmas.

However, she was furious to discover that Delta’s online booking tools would only allow her to select male or female options.

But as it stands, at least with @Delta, #nonbinary people are not allowed to fly. The supervisor said that’s not true. But when a policy makes it impossible to buy a ticket that will comport with TSA guidelines, the result is the same. And that’s discrimination. #LGBTQ 14/x — ⚖️Aurora Dawn⚖️ 💪🏻🌊🌈💜 (@truth_trumps) January 6, 2022 An Arizona mother is calling out Delta Air Lines after she said she could not buy a plane ticket for her nonbinary child due to the airline’s lack of gender options during the booking process. https://t.co/kAG0KfalhW — NBC News (@NBCNews) January 10, 2022



“@Delta is discriminating against #nonbinary individuals and not allowing them to fly despite legal ID issued by states that allow X on birth certificates and state-issued IDs,” she tweeted. “This thread is the ongoing saga of me trying to purchase a ticket for my non-binary adult child.”

The Twitter thread goes on to chronicle Henry’s ongoing attempts to get Delta to change their policies, while repeatedly claiming that the airline would “not allow” her “nonbinary LGBTQ kid” to fly unless they chose “male” or “female” on the ticket.

Henry – who has stated she is not seeking legal action against Delta – said that the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) requires boarding passes to match a flyer’s state-issued ID, and that the TSA allows “X” designations; however, Delta does not.

“The problem isn’t with TSA,” she tweeted. “The problem is airlines, like @Delta and @AlaskaAir.”

Currently, two airlines – American and United – allow different identity options for nonbinary flyers.

Woman rips Delta for refusing to let her buy gender 'X' ticket for nonbinary child https://t.co/aSGbnAq57D pic.twitter.com/cdCdOIr8KB — New York Post (@nypost) January 11, 2022 @Delta’s policy against issuing tickets to #nonbinary #LGBTQ people with X gender markers on their legal ID results in discriminatory treatment and is just bad business. Please help me share this message. 19/19 https://t.co/XNf59KlQIK — ⚖️Aurora Dawn⚖️ 💪🏻🌊🌈💜 (@truth_trumps) January 6, 2022

A Delta spokesperson stated that the reason the airline does not currently offer nonbinary options for tickets is because adding it is a convoluted process, and that plans to make it available should be in-place later in 2022.