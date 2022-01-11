DeLand Man Charged With 29 Counts Of Possessing Child Pornography After Cyber Tip from National Center For Missing And Exploited Children

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL – A DeLand man has been charged with 29 counts of possession of a sexual performance of a child after a cyber tip led Volusia sheriff’s detectives to locate multiple videos and images from his phone and laptop portraying sexual abuse of children. According to authorities, Robert Sierra, 33 of Chelsea Manor Circle in DeLand was arrested on a warrant Monday in New Smyrna Beach.

The investigation began in September when the Sheriff’s Office received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that 47 files of suspected child pornography had been uploaded. After identifying Sierra as the owner, detectives obtained search warrants to obtain more evidence.

Sheriff’s detectives executed a residential search warrant on December 15, interviewing Sierra and seizing multiple electronic devices for forensic examination. The investigation shows the videos uploaded depict children estimated to be as young as four in sexually exploitive situations.

Sierra remains held at the Volusia County Branch Jail on bail of $290,000 pending a first court appearance.