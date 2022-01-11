Report: Democrat Votes Sent Boston Marathon Bomber, Convicted Murderers, Traffickers $1,400 Stimulus Checks; “An Insult To Victims”

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

Republican senators were up in arms when news came to light last week that one of the beneficiaries of the COVID-19 $1,400 economic stimulus checks was none other than Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev. Photo: Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI)

WASHINGTON, D.C. – As part of the Biden Administration $1.9 trillion “American Rescue Plan Act of 2021” COVID-19 relief bill, convicted murders, terrorists, sex offenders, and other incarcerated criminals received $1,400 economic stimulus checks, despite the efforts of GOP senators to prevent it. However, the federal government is now suing the recipients of these funds in order to force them to pay restitution to the families of their victims.

Before President Joe Biden signed the American Rescue Plan into law on March 11, 2021, three GOP senators – Bill Cassidy (R-LA), Tom Cotton (R-AK), and Ted Cruz (R-TX) – pushed for an amendment to the bill that would prevent incarcerated criminals from receiving the $1,400 checks, but it failed to clear the senate after Democrats blocked it with a 49-50 party-line vote.

Senator Cassidy issued a statement last week when it was revealed that Tsarnaev – who, along with his brother, is responsible for killing three and injuring 280 after planting pressure cooker bombs near the finish line of the 2013 Boston Marathon – had received a stimulus check.



“Senate Democrats blocked my amendment to prevent prisoners, like the Boston Marathon bomber, from receiving government stimulus checks,” Cassidy said. “It is an insult to victims.”

Massachusetts feds on Wednesday filed a motion to the court to compel Tsarnaev to turn over his stimulus money – and any other funds in his inmate trust account – towards the over $101 million civil penalty that he owes his victims.

It turns out Tom Cotton predicted correctly — Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, the Boston bomber, did get a stimulus check. On March 6 at 10:12am, the Senate voted on an amendment to exclude prisoners—like the Boston Bomber—from getting stimulus checks.



Every Democrat voted to send checks to prisoners, and every Republican voted to stop prisoners from getting checks.



Here's the vote: pic.twitter.com/3q5Bw1z0um — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) March 8, 2021

Numerous other federal prisoners have been the beneficiaries of COVID-19 relief checks – and are currently being sued to relinquish said funds for victim restitution – including Anthony Robinson, who is serving a life sentence in Indiana for murdering two people; Yancey Myers, serving 30 years in West Virginia for causing the fatal heroin overdose of a 23 year-old; Larry Norwood, serving 19 years in Florida for sex trafficking; bank robber Omni Walton, serving 19 years in Arkansas; Robert Carey Evans, a Kentucky inmate serving 10 years possessing child porn; and many others.

So far, the judges in the majority of those lawsuits have ruled against the inmates due to the COVID-19 relief money they received representing a “material change of economic circumstances affecting the ability to pay restitution.”