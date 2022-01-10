Op-Ed: Are Some of our Citizens at “War” With our Country and Constitution?

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

File photo: Bumble Dee, Shutter Stock, licensed.

DELRAY BEACH, FL – If you listen to the news on far-left stations such as CNN and MSNBC, you’d think that our country is heading for the loss of our democracy. From the president’s spokesperson, Jen Psaki, and the aforementioned radical stations, they all repeated the same cliché – are we slowly losing our democracy? It’s amazing how Democrat and media talking points are conspicuously the same, almost word for word. Would you conclude that the main stream media is the propaganda arm of the Democrat Party?

The far-left wing of the Democrat Party, which seem to be in the majority of the party, are demanding the passage of a voting rights bill (a misnomer if there ever was one) that scuttles voter I.D. and signature verification, validates universal main-in ballots, and other changes that they used in the run-up to the 2020 election, which was instrumental in the Biden victory. In addition, the radical Democrats want to do away with the Electoral College, the Senate filibuster rule, and the admittance of two new states (predominantly Democrat leaning) of the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. It seems that the liberal Democrats want to carry out the dictates of former President Barack Obama’s, who wanted to “transform the country” by doing away with parts of our Constitution, a Constitution that is the envy of the free world and which has made us the preeminent country in the world.

Most all of the changes the Democrats want are changes that were shot down previously by non other than themselves, just a few short years ago when they were in the minority. Now that they are in the majority (at least until the 2022 off-year election), they want to pass the changes they were against to benefit their radical ideas and to ensure electoral victories in the future.

The major push for instituting these changes are coming from the “Millennial” generation (18 to 35) who seem to have been brainwashed in our ultra-liberal educational institutions, which have been infiltrated by far-left teachers and professors.



This all started with ex-President Barack Obama wanting to “Transform America” as stated earlier. Obama fell short because he lost both the House and Senate in 2010. All that has changed now since the Democrats are in the majority in both the legislative and executive branches of government. So far, they have failed to accomplish their changes because of some recalcitrant Democrat Senators, Joe Manchin and Krysten Sinema, who are bucking their party. With the enormous pressure put upon these two Senators, the Democrat leadership hopes they’ll change their minds when these changes come up for a vote.

So is there a danger to our democracy? Yes, if the Democrats get their way before the 2022 election. So far, it looks like the two senators will not budge.

This is why the 2022 election is so important for our democratic republic. The threat to our democracy is real, but not by whom the Democrats charge is the real threat – the Republicans, it is the Democrats themselves.