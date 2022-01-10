Detectives: Suspect Wanted For Smash & Grab Burglary at Footlocker In Cross County Plaza, West Palm Beach, Corner of Military & Okeechobee

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

WEST PALM BEACH, FL – The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is looking to locate a suspect they say is wanted for a smash and grab burglary to a business in West Palm Beach. According to authorities, on November 27, 2021 an unknown suspect used an object to break the front entrance glass to the Footlocker store located in the Cross County Plaza. After helping himself to various items he fled in the vehicle caught in surveillance footage .

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS or you can remain anonymous by downloading our new app “PBSO” for your Apple or Android Smart Phone and using the See Something feature. The app can also be downloaded from www.pbsoapp.com.