Detectives: Suspect Wanted For Smash & Grab Burglary at Footlocker In Cross County Plaza, West Palm Beach, Corner of Military & Okeechobee

By Jessica Mcfadyen
The suspect is described as a black male, wearing black and white athletic shorts. This incident occurred on November 27, 2021 and it is believed that this suspect also committed a burglary to Footlocker on November 13, 2021. Cross County Plaza is located on the south east corner of Military Trail and Okeechobee Blvd.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL – The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is looking to locate a suspect they say is wanted for a smash and grab burglary to a business in West Palm Beach. According to authorities, on November 27, 2021 an unknown suspect used an object to break the front entrance glass to the Footlocker store located in the Cross County Plaza. After helping himself to various items he fled in the vehicle caught in surveillance footage .

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS or you can remain anonymous by downloading our new app “PBSO” for your Apple or Android Smart Phone and using the See Something feature. The app can also be downloaded from www.pbsoapp.com.

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

