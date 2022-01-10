CrimeLocalSociety

Detectives Investigate Fatal Hit-and-Run Crash In Pompano Beach

By Jessica Mcfadyen
pompano beach
POMPANO BEACH, FL – The Broward Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating a hit-and-run crash that left a pedestrian dead in Pompano Beach on Thursday, January 6. According to authorities, shortly after 10 p.m., Broward Regional Communications received a call reporting a vehicle versus pedestrian crash near the 2500 block of West Atlantic Boulevard in Pompano Beach.

Broward Sheriff’s deputies responded and discovered an adult male suffering from injuries consistent with a traffic crash. Pompano Beach Fire Rescue personnel responded and pronounced the pedestrian deceased on scene. 
A preliminary investigation revealed the first driver was traveling eastbound on West Atlantic Boulevard within the 2500 block, at the same time the pedestrian was crossing West Atlantic Boulevard from north to south. According to detectives, the first driver struck the pedestrian, stopped for a short time and then fled the area.

Investigators say it is undetermined how long the pedestrian was lying in the roadway before he was struck by a second driver who remained on the scene and cooperated with the investigation. 

Broward Sheriff’s Traffic Homicide detectives continue to investigate the circumstances of this crash and are asking anyone with information about or who know the identity of the driver to contact Broward Traffic Homicide Detective Chandler Greetham at 954-321-4844. If you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org. Anonymous tips that lead to an arrest are eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

