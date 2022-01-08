CrimeLocalSociety

Boys, 14 And 15, Arrested After Gun Pulled On Deland Skating Rink Employee

By Jessica Mcfadyen
DELAND, FL – A 14-year-old boy who pulled a gun on a DeLand skating rink employee Friday night was arrested along with his 15-year-old friend who handed him the stolen weapon. According to authorities, Volusia Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a disturbance call at The Rink, on N. Spring Garden Ave., in DeLand around 11:15 p.m. Friday where an employee said he was closing the business with his girlfriend and checking the exterior as part of his closing routine. When he opened a door, it accidentally bumped into a 14-year-old, who was with other kids outside the rink.

The employee began asking the group to leave, which prompted the boy to yell and curse, so the employee and his girlfriend went back inside. Shortly after, the same boy opened the door, stood in the doorway and started saying “I’ll blast you” while holding a gun. The victims retreated further back into the business and contacted law enforcement.

Video surveillance showed a second subject, a 15-year-old, hand off the gun to the instigating boy. After the confrontation, the video showed the handed the gun back. When a deputy patted down the boys, a Glock 30 .45 caliber handgun with one round in the chamber concealed in a waistband along with a 24-round magazine. A check revealed the gun was reported stolen out of Marion County.

One teen was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, use of a firearm during a felony and carrying a concealed weapon by a juvenile. The other teen was charged with use of a firearm during a felony, carrying a concealed weapon by a juvenile, grand theft of a firearm and providing a false name to law enforcement after he initially gave deputies a name and date of birth different from his own.


Neither defendant has a criminal history. Both boys full name was included in the report, as well as posted on the Volusia Sheriff’s Office social media pages however, they were redacted from this report by The Published Reporter editors due to their age. Both were transported to the Department of Juvenile Justice for secure detention.

