Twitter Bans Account of Scientist, mRNA inventor Over Alleged “Vaccine Misinformation” After Viral Video Labeled “Missing Context”

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





Twitter has permanently banned Dr. Robert Malone, a virologist and immunologist credited as one of the early researchers and inventors of mRNA vaccine technology, after an Associated Press “fact check” article addressed a viral censored video clip of Malone claiming that COVID-19 vaccines don’t provide protection against the new Omicron COVID-19 variant.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – Dr. Robert Malone, a virologist and immunologist credited as one of the early researchers and inventors of mRNA vaccine technology, has been permanently banned from Twitter, with the social media platform claiming it was due to repeated violations of their misinformation policy on the COVID-19 pandemic, while refusing to specify which tweet had been considered the final straw.

Throughout the pandemic, Malone has been accused of promoting misinformation about the safety and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines. However, just hours before his Twitter ban, an Associated Press (AP) “fact check” article had addressed a viral censored video clip of Malone claiming that COVID-19 vaccines don’t provide protection against the new Omicron COVID-19 variant.

Malone had made the statement regarding purported vaccine ineffectiveness – as suggested by recent Dutch and German studies – against Omicron during a December 17 interview on Fox News’ “The Ingraham Angle.”

“Omicron blows right through the vaccines and through the triple jabbed,” Malone said. “Omicron is very, very infectious and the data are already in that both the double and triple vaccination is not protecting you from omicron.”



Big Tech is using NewsGuard to limit our reach and censor us. You can help support our mission of truthful reporting by making a contribution . We refuse to let Silicon Valley silence us into just another regurgitated, propaganda driven, echo-chamber of the lamestream media but we need your support to fight back. You can also help by signing up for our featured story emails . If you have a business, consider advertising with us .



The AP labeled Malone’s claim as “missing context” and “misleading,” citing the opinions of infectious disease experts.

“While it’s true that people who are vaccinated can still get infected with omicron, early research has shown that the Pfizer and Moderna mRNA COVID-19 vaccines are effective at preventing severe disease, hospitalization and death stemming from the new variant,” the AP responded.

Hours later, Twitter had perma-banned Malone on the platform, who soon afterwards announced that he had opened up an account on an alternative social media platform called “GETTR,” founded by former Donald Trump aide Jason Miller.

“What the media doesn’t understand is that you can’t suppress information,” Malone said during his Fox News interview. “It’ll find a way to be free.”

Last week, former Food and Drug Administration commissioner and Pfizer board member, Dr. Scott Gottlieb, made a similar statement regarding “protection” against the Omicron variant saying that cloth masks would not protect individuals from Omicron and this “coronavirus,” something U.S. Senator Rand Paul, M.D., was banned from YouTube and called a purveyor of misinformation for saying.