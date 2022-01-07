Op-Ed: South Florida Congressman Teddie Deutch Got to Be Dumped

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

BOCA RATON, FL – Sadly, there’s not much we, as individuals, can do until the presidential elections of 2024, to remove the dangerous Biden gang from office. What’s in our power, in 2022, is to replace his most supportive and blindly loyal agent and emissary in this So. Florida area, current Congressman Ted Deutch, with someone who will oppose the criminally dangerous, fascistic trend sweeping the country under Democrat leadership.

That must be our goal… starting right now.

Ted, with his simplistic appearance, juvenile expressions and total lack of responsibility to his constituents, has been a loyal, Far Left legislator in Congress who, without fail, has cast his House votes in lock step with the Progressive Socialists who call the shots for the Dems. He was a staunch supporter of Obama and now stands firmly with Biden who is disassembling our lives from top to bottom. Ted’s votes have led to the increase in taxes, inflation, destruction of our school system, the rise in crime and the crumbling of our once mighty defense system. And speaking of our nation’s security, Teddie is a sub-Chairman of the House Foreign Relations Committee. Did you ever hear him rebuke Biden for his blunder in Afghanistan, for our lack of support for the besieged Ukrainians or show concern re: China’s threats to the Pacific region? Or did I miss Ted’s stance against Biden’s pleas for Iran to rejoin the Obama/Iran Nuclear deal that Deutch supported from its birth under the former Jew/Israel hating president? Nor do I remember, in years past, Deutch ever castigating Obama for his outright attempts to destroy Israel. Correct me if I’m wrong but during the ceremonies in Jerusalem when our Embassy was moved there over the fierce objections of the Democrat Party, wasn’t Teddie AWOL, remaining home, to join with the Progressives thumbing their noses at Israel, after its people waited 2000 years to reclaim the Holy City as its capital? And Jews vote overwhelmingly for this guy? It’s time for them to wake up and face reality.

As Chair of the House Ethics Committee, why hasn’t he officially pressed charges against his outspoken, vocal, Jew/Israel hate spouting party colleagues, such as Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, Corrie Bush, or AOC, for their overt, racist assaults? And didn’t he know of his Democrat buddy, black Congressman Hank Johnson’s (D-GA), referring to Jews as “termites?” No action. And on his House Foreign Relations Committee, why hasn’t he demanded for Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, the overt Jew hater, who is an actual committee member, who sits right alongside him, to be removed? Silence on his part. And throw in that Ted, by remaining mute, is a tacit but strong supporter of cop killing, white / Jew / America hating, Black Lives Matter. He’s met with Al Sharpton at that Jew hater’s National Action Network to get support for the black vote and probably to fulfill the obligations Deutch has for reportedly being funded by George Soros affiliates.



One wonders how a guy who’s spent most of his years as a public servant can afford a million plus home in swanky Boca Raton. Many questions but never an answer from silent Teddie Deutch. No one’s ever asked them. He’s been protected all these years. Now it’s your job to remove him.