Man Shot In The Face, Carjacked By Two Violent Juveniles In Deltona

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





Darren Brown and co-defendant, Mikel Debose were charged with attempted felony murder, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, carjacking with a firearm, using a firearm during commission of a felony and violation of juvenile probation. The defendants were each 13 years old when they committed an armed home invasion in Port Orange. They were charged with home invasion with a deadly weapon. Debose has previous felony charges including burglary with assault or battery, Brown for robbery with a weapon.

DELTONA, FL – Two 15-year-old boys have been arrested in the shooting of an 18-year-old Deltona man Thursday night. According to authorities, the incident was reported around 6:22 p.m. in the area of Wilmington Drive and Tivoli Drive in Deltona, initially reported as a man hit by a car. Responding deputies discovered the victim actually had been shot in the face, but was up, walking and able to speak. The victim told deputies and witnesses he was shot and his car was stolen. He was transported via ambulance to an area hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries, and is expected to survive.

Deputies quickly set a perimeter around the incident, and K-9 units and Air One responded to the area. The victim’s 2001 Toyota Celica was found abandoned one street over, on Abeline Drive. A K-9 unit tracked to 1232 Abeline Drive, where deputies found 15-year-old Darren Brown of DeLand, in the back yard. Brown was wearing socks with no shoes. A pair of slippers was left behind at the scene of the shooting.

In coordination with the Sheriff’s Office juvenile services director, detectives determined Brown was on probation for an armed home invasion he committed in 2020 with a co-defendant, Mikel Debose, 15, whose address is 1232 Abeline Drive, Deltona. Through interviews and further investigation, detectives confirmed that Debose and Brown went to purchase drugs from the victim. An altercation broke out, leading to Debose shooting the victim before getting into the victim’s car and driving away.

Both Debose and Brown are charged with attempted felony murder, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, carjacking with a firearm, using a firearm during commission of a felony and violation of juvenile probation. They were transported to the Department of Juvenile Justice, where they were being held in secure detention Friday.



Big Tech is using NewsGuard to limit our reach and censor us. You can help support our mission of truthful reporting by making a contribution . We refuse to let Silicon Valley silence us into just another regurgitated, propaganda driven, echo-chamber of the lamestream media but we need your support to fight back. You can also help by signing up for our featured story emails . If you have a business, consider advertising with us .



The defendants were each 13 years old in September 2020 when they and two other juveniles committed an armed home invasion at an apartment on Floral Springs Boulevard in Port Orange. In addition to charges against all four for home invasion with a deadly weapon, the Port Orange Police Department also charged Debose with fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement and driving without a license.

Following the home invasion, both Debose and Brown were sentenced to a DJJ residential non-secure commitment program, and released in October 2021. They were each placed on juvenile probation with counseling and a curfew.

Debose has previous felony charges including burglary with assault or battery in 2018, when at the age of 12 he tried to break into a DeLand apartment and pushed the victim when she confronted him. He was assigned to write an apology letter, attend a “Know the Law” class, perform community service and adhere to a curfew.

Brown was previously arrested by the DeLand Police Department for robbery with a weapon in September 2019, when he showed a knife and robbed another juvenile of his shoes.