Local Criminal Defense Attorney Accused of Trying To Bring Cocaine Into Palm Beach County Jail

By Jessica Mcfadyen
Attorney David Casals
According to authorities, Attorney Casals turned himself in to the Palm Beach County Jail where he was booked and bonded out for 58,000.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL – David Casals, who detectives say practices law in Palm Beach and Broward Counties, was charged with attempting to smuggle cocaine, disguised as legal documents in to the Palm Beach County Jail. After an extensive investigation, testing, interviews and search warrants, detectives were able to procure an arrest warrant for Attorney Casals.

Today, Attorney Casals turned himself in to the Palm Beach County Sheriffs Office Jail. He was booked on trafficking cocaine, a first degree felony, delivery of cocaine, a second degree felony and introduction of contraband into a county facility. He bonded out $58,000.

