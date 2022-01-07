FEDS: Rapper “Pooh Shiesty” Pleads Guilty to Federal Conspiracy Charge; No Longer Facing Life In Shooting; No Sentencing Date Set Yet

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





According to federal authorities, Tennessee rapper Lontrell D. Williams, Jr. (a/k/a Pooh Shiesty) pled guilty to conspiring to possess firearms in furtherance of crimes of violence and drug trafficking. As part of the plea, Williams, Jr. admitted to participating in the conspiracy on the following three occasions.

MIAMI, FL – On Tuesday, January 4, 2022, Tennessee rapper Lontrell D. Williams, Jr. (a/k/a Pooh Shiesty) pled guilty to conspiring to possess firearms in furtherance of crimes of violence and drug trafficking. As part of the plea, Williams, Jr. admitted to participating in the conspiracy on the following three occasions. First, on July 7, 2020, in Memphis, Tennessee, Williams, Jr. was inside a car when an occupant of the car discharged a firearm at a gas station. Second, on October 9, 2020, in Bay Harbor Islands, Florida, Williams, Jr. and his co-conspirators arrived at a meeting to acquire marijuana, codeine, and sneakers. During this meeting, members of Williams’ group brandished firearms and assaulted two victims. Following the assault, the group departed the scene with the victims’ marijuana, codeine, and sneakers. Third, on May 30, 2021, Williams, Jr. assaulted a victim with a firearm at a Miami strip club.

United States District Judge K. Michael Moore will sentence Williams, Jr. on a date to be announced. Williams, Jr. faces up to 20 years in federal prison. Juan Antonio Gonzalez, United States Attorney for the Southern District of Florida, and George L. Piro, Special Agent in Charge, FBI, Miami Field Office, made the announcement.

FBI Miami investigated the case, with assistance from ATF Miami, ATF Memphis, Miami Dade Police Department, Memphis Police Department, and Bay Harbor Islands Police Department. The Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office also assisted. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Arielle Klepach, Ignacio J. Vázquez, Jr., and Dayron Silverio are prosecuting the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney William T. Zloch is handling asset forfeiture.

Pooh Shiesty is no longer facing a possible life sentence for allegedly shooting a man in the buttocks at a Florida hotel. https://t.co/fV76rvbnu5 — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) January 4, 2022 Pooh Shiesty Pleads Guilty to One Charge in Federal Case, No Longer Facing Possible Life Sentence pic.twitter.com/d4AOlN8ifB — No Jumper (@nojumper) January 4, 2022



Big Tech is using NewsGuard to limit our reach and censor us. You can help support our mission of truthful reporting by making a contribution . We refuse to let Silicon Valley silence us into just another regurgitated, propaganda driven, echo-chamber of the lamestream media but we need your support to fight back. You can also help by signing up for our featured story emails . If you have a business, consider advertising with us .



This case stems from Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program that brings together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and make our neighborhoods safer for everyone. In 2017, PSN was reinvigorated as part of the Department’s renewed focus on targeting violent criminals, directing all U.S. Attorney’s Offices to work in partnership with federal, state, local, and tribal law enforcement and the local community to develop effective, locally-based strategies to reduce violent crime. The case is also related to “Operation Summer Heat,” a Miami-Dade County antiviolence initiative.

The plea deal means the rapper is no longer facing a life sentence; Williams, 22, could have faced a possible maximum sentence of life in prison for allegedly shooting a man at a Florida hotel in 2020. No date was set for Williams’ sentencing.

Anyone with information related to possible gun crimes is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.