EXCLUSIVE: Pastor, Filmmaker of Jan. 6 Movie “Capital Punishment” Says Country ‘On The Brink’ – “Everything They Told You Is A Lie”

Released on Thanksgiving Day, Capital Punishment recalls the events of January 6 through the eyes of those who were there that day. According to Pastor Dave Scarlett of His Glory Worldwide Ministry and maker of the film Capital Punishment, it depicts the diversity of the crowd present at the Capital, and how the events were depicted by former President Trump’s political opponents as unlawful and anti-American.

VALLEY CITY, OH – As a group of Republican lawmakers call out the Washington D.C. Jail administration for its treatment of those imprisoned for the events of January 6, 2021, Pastor Dave Scarlett of His Glory Worldwide Ministry and maker of the film Capital Punishment says that Americans on both ends of the political spectrum are dangerously uninformed about the “facts” surrounding the incident, and that the lack of understanding is responsible for ongoing acrimony among people in this country.

“We are at a tipping point,” said Scarlett who, along with actor Nick Searcy, helped fund and distribute the film Capital Punishment His Glory TV. “We’ve been told a lie (about what happened on Jan. 6) – we’ve seen three generals fired, even a young girl arrested at gunpoint – we need patriots, businesspeople and others to stand-up for the country.”

Now, those sentiments are spilling over throughout the U.S. including onto the way those arrested in connection with the January 6 events are being treated.



According to the Washington Times, 14 members of the U.S. House of Representatives wrote a letter to Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser calling for the firing of Kathleen Landerkin deputy warden of the jail there on grounds that the treatment of those incarcerated in connection with the events of January 6, 2021 are “subhuman” and unacceptable.

“Jan. 6 defendants [have] reported being subjected to months of solitary confinement, verbal abuse, harassment, beatings from guards, denial of basic medical care, religious services, communion, nutritious diet, and access to attorneys,” the lawmakers wrote. “Meanwhile, other inmates — many of whom have already been convicted — have access to book clubs, moot court, and hours of television.”

The lawmakers’ letter also alleges that warden’s social media history indicates a sharp bias against former President Trump, the Washington Post said.

Scarlett is not surprised. He believes that misinformation about the events of January 6 is not only responsible for the alleged mistreatment of the detainees, but that it also has eroded Americans’ faith in the election system , and is responsible for a dangerous distrust of the government in general.

“This is part of waking people up, even the (mainstream media) is reporting that 60 percent of people do not believe that we have had a fair election,” Scarlett said. “We think the number is closer to 76 percent.”

Restoring that faith is critical to the very survival of the U.S., and to the entire world, he said. And while it is possible, it will not be easy.

“The U.S. has always been a beacon of light for the whole world and if we go, the world goes,” Scarlet said. “This is a modern day 1776, – and the whole world is watching – we’ve got to (be) patriots, and we have to put God back into the society.”

Scarlett believes it can be done.