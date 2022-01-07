Almighty God Versus Satan: What’s To Be Exposed Will Shock The World

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

Jesus said that the generation that saw this re-gathering would see all of prophecy unfold. Let’s do the math. This comes out to 73 years that have passed. File photo: Kristi Blokhin, Shutter Stock, licensed.

GREEN BAY, WI – The hands on the grandfather clock now read five minutes to midnight. Yes, the hour is that late. It’s late in terms of Bible prophecy, and with regard to the substantial chaos on this planet, which will only get worse and worse, until spiraling out of all control.

As relates to Bible prophecy’s information on the latter days, we remember that Jesus told the disciples that thee sign to watch for, amidst all other signs that He spoke of, would be the re-gathering of Israel back into their land. And that happened, against all odds, on May 14, 1948!

We see the other signs that Jesus spoke of all around us, as well. False prophets, wars and rumors of war, famines, pestilences, and earthquakes in diverse places—these things are now commonplace. In addition, the lawlessness is off of the charts, as the sky rocketing murder rates continue to climb.



With regard to the wars and rumors of war that Jesus warned of, keep in mind that Israel has been bombing just south of Damascus very recently; hence, Isaiah 17—which is the obliteration of Damascus, never to be inhabited again—could be fulfilled at any moment! Also, Iran is threatening Israel, and China is threatening Taiwan. These would fall under the category of ‘rumors of war.’ Moreover, Ukraine is being threatened by Russia.

As relates to the pestilences also foretold by Jesus, we now have the biggest pestilence that has ever been in the world going on today in the form of Covid and the vaccines. And with regard to the earthquakes that Jesus mentioned, do research on La Palma in the Canary Islands, which is 700 miles off of the northwest coast of Africa, and you will be amazed at the intensity of the volcanic activity and earthquakes that are currently happening there—which numbers 4,000-plus just within the last month!

We also saw that China has put messages in their newspaper telling people to go out and buy as much food as they can for this winter—yet another ‘rumor of war.’ There also are rumors of Chinese troops up in Canada coming across the United States border, as well as troops in Mexico doing the same.

We most definitely are in some unprecedented and bizarre times, to say the least.

But where will it all end? Well, we who follow the prophecy in Scripture know full well where it all will end—and that is with the Rapture of the Believers in Christ, to be followed by the Great Tribulation of God’s wrath upon earth for all nonbelievers.

The stage already is set for a one-world government, one-world economy, and a one-world religion—the latter of which is encouraged by none other than Pope Francis, who is also busy inventing new ways for people to get to Heaven, ways that have no Biblical basis whatsoever.

Now, with regard to world events, each reader must do their own homework on whom they can trust as a source on truth. There are some heroic figures out there who are trying desperately to decimate the facts in real-time, such as General Michael Flynn, General Thomas McInerney, Attorney Lin Wood, Attorney Sidney Powell, Former White House Aide Dan Scavino, CEO of MyPillow Mike Lindell, and Former Military Intelligence Officer Seth Keschel—all of whom have a reputation for honesty and candor.

But having discernment at this time is crucial, as there is much false information floating about on the main stream media and social media.

That said, when following the sources listed above and those vetted by them, it appears that for decades, the world has been run by a small group of godless elites, those with the money and power—and that these evil monsters have no use for you and I, for the ‘regular, everyday Joe.’

Their sole purpose in life is amassing more and more money and power, and a good chunk of them even have peddled depopulation as a way to limit mankind to a certain amount—just enough to serve their needs, and no more.

You see evidence of this in Robert F. Kennedy’s recent book entitled The Real Anthony Fauci: Bill Gates, Big Pharma, and the Global War on Democracy and Public Health. Kennedy explains how, through funding leverage and cautiously cultivated personal relationships with heads of state and leading media/social media institutions, the Pharma-Fauci-Gates alliance exercises dominion over global health policy.

This book also details how Fauci, Gates, and their cohorts use their control of media outlets, scientific journals, key government and quasi-governmental agencies, global intelligence agencies, and influential scientists and physicians to inundate the public with fearful propaganda about COVID-19 virulence and pathogenesis—and to muzzle debate and mercilessly stifle dissent.

Nonetheless, it looks like America, and even more so other countries worldwide, are realizing how governments are using the COVID pandemic to further their overall control of the people that they govern. In the United Kingdom, for example, certain government officials are facing a police investigation over the COVID vaccines.

Additionally, Japan actually suspended 1.63 million doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine after finding contamination in them!

On the world stage, we see that the World Council for Health is calling for an immediate stop to the COVID-19 experimental vaccines. You won’t hear much of this on the main stream media, however, as they mainly are a propaganda outlet for the elite Global Cabal/Deep State.

Nevertheless, Big Pharma and the Deep State are now panicking. And that’s because We the People are waking up and starting to understand that the PCR test is flawed and cannot determine whether one has Covid, the flu, or the common cold. Their fake science policies are not making any sense. The push to get everyone vaccinated is currently on, but if this fails, it will be game over for these evil creatures.

And the coalition of white hats are very effectively countering every desperate move that the Cabal makes. These white hats include the United States Military, Asian elders, and benevolent European nobility.

Certain sources—and again, we must all do our own homework in terms of which sources to trust and make up our own minds on all information that is out there—say that the Rothschilds were taken down by the white hats, and that is why the Davos World Economic Forum was postponed, although the excuse given by the forum was the Omicron variant, which most know is not lethal and currently causes no reason to be alarmed. The Rothschilds were key financial players in this global mess, by the way.

These same sources say that the Rockefellers are being targeted next, some of whom have been taken down, as they also are key financial players—and they bear the responsibility for the Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson and Johns vaccines, as well as the Fortune 500 companies.

Both of these families are struggling financially at this point, as China has cut off all funding—and thus, they will not be able to scam We the People any longer. Now, exactly when the Global Cabal/Deep State will run out of money is hard to say, but it does look like they are extremely close to that point.

And the Cabal’s economic disaster is already hitting Europe, as they are seeing rolling power outages. Turkey is the coming attraction, where they are now seeing inflation around 36 percent. Sources believe that this will spread to the rest of the world, and that this was planned by the Deep State.

Back in these United States, it’s almost as if the Biden administration is planning on bringing down our economic system, as well. He has shut down pipelines, and now advocates firing people for not getting the Covid vaccine. Nonetheless, the pandemic is about to disappear, as the new Omicron variant, as mentioned earlier, appears to be nonlethal—and herd immunity is now spreading rapidly. Furthermore, another flaw in the evil Cabal’s plan is that it appears that most of those who are contracting Covid have already been vaccinated—and that the vaccinated also are transmitting Covid!

The people know that this doesn’t make sense, and thus the Cabal’s nefarious plan will not work. And the people also can now see the economic truth. Inflation is picking up, and wholesale prices are on the fastest pace on record. And also of note, the FDIC chair recently resigned, saying that it’s being taken over by the Democratic Party. Now, this is supposed to be an independent agency, so this is definitely cause for alarm.

And then there is the Democrats’ Build Back Better agenda, which has hit the skids. The reason? Everyday Americans can see that this plan is not funding infrastructure—but rather a far left socialist agenda. And by the way, the middle class is the biggest part of the population—and inflation is affecting them the most. These are the people who are realizing that this new administration is bent upon destroying ‘all-things-American,’ as they, in all of their foolishness, bow to China and a New World Order that puts China on the top.

Now the lapdog fake news media is trying to cover the liberals on their faltering economy, but they cannot keep up with the lies. One minute they’re told that the economy is falling apart, and the next, they get instructions from Biden’s White House to say that the economy looks great. Then they return to saying that the economy is failing, and that there will be food shortages coming.

On every front, the Deep State narrative is coming apart at the seams, and they realize that more and more people are waking up. But the next phase of the Patriot plan has already been set in motion, which is taking the bullhorn away from the fake news. We see moves already being made on CNN, which is battling several scandals—including some of their high level staff being accused of pedophilia. We also saw the closure of several offices, which CNN blamed on the Omicron variant—but discerning eyes know better.

Indeed, Trump and the white hats caught them all, including their heist of the Presidential election. And with his new social media platform ‘Truth Social,’ the people are going to see the truth without censorship and fake news interference—and this public awakening will mean ‘game over’ for the Deep State!

Now, if folks need evidence that Trump and his loyal portion of the United States Military is in charge, they need just look at how Washington D. C. has become a veritable ghost town. Anyone doing research can see that this is a fact. A major Military evacuation occurred on January 31, 2021, when Trump decided to step down and let the Military expose the Global Cabal for what it was—rather than revealing the massive election fraud at that point.

This was a very wise move, as Trump stepping in as President at that point may have looked like a coup on his part. As it stands now, however, we see that during the past year, much of the filth associated with the elite Satanic Global Cabal has been revealed—up close and personal. Yes, right now Trump and his Patriots are involved in a game of 3D chess with these wicked creatures—and he is inflicting pain whenever possible, showing them what they have done.

Now, let’s take a look at some of Trump’s latest Telegrams to see what he has on his mind. There was his recent “Hold On, I’m Coming!!!” message—and we know that Trump played this song at a rally in December. Also, there was his post “Jesus Saved me. And I Love Him.” Trump also messaged on his ‘From the Desk of Donald J. Trump, 45th President’ account a big write-up on how the election was rigged. There is nothing covert about these fraudulent election claims, and Trump even talks about them openly on Fox News at this point.

Also, Trump recently messaged this ever-cryptic message: “3D Chess.” But it gets better. Trump also posted the following message meant for his enemies that tells us all we need to know on who is winning in the ‘white hat versus black hat’ information war: “Happy New Year to all, including to my many enemies and those who have fought me and lost so badly they just don’t know what to do. Love!”

Now, in looking at the affairs internationally, in terms of other countries around the world, we see that many people are in revolt against their government—including France, Italy, Germany, Belgium, Austria, and Australia. Thus, there is a worldwide effort to shut down the elite Global Cabal/Deep State that has run the world for many decades via trumped up wars and debt slavery.

Also, be sure to watch for the many signs being held up that say that they support Trump in these countries, some of which have a news media that actually are telling the truth about this Global Cabal—unlike the corrupt media in America.

And for those who are worried about the global financial system, trusted sources are saying that there was a meeting between the white hats and the President of the European Central Bank and Klaus Schwab—the latter two of whom have agreed to ditch the SWIFT messaging financial system. Research also indicates that America’s banking system switched over to a seven-digit-based system as of January 3, 2022—which is evidence of a new financial system being put into place by the white hats that sources say is backed by precious metals.

Suddenly all of the pieces are coming together in a very good way. We also see that John Durham is now targeting the Clinton campaign, which means that he’s gunning for the big players. The Ghislaine Maxwell trial, however, was a sham, with the judge having been selected by Biden/Obama in order to have a quick show trial and bury the evidence. Look for the white hats to resurrect this sham and bring justice to the many pedophiles and human traffickers involved in this despicable situation.

But enough of the white hats’ puzzle pieces are coming together for quite a few credible sources to agree that something big is about to drop. And the Deep State knows that it’s coming, but is unable to stop it. Trump has been busy signaling that a ‘storm’ is coming, and has scheduled an upcoming rally where he says that he will have plenty to say—and Former White Aide Dan Scavino recently put out a message letting everyone know who the actual President is. He never left.

And this is where We the People come into the picture. While the white hats take care of the national and international levels of this fight against Satan, we must do all that we can to fight on the state and local levels. And we must also get involved in everything down to school board elections, as these godless communists have infiltrated even our grade schools at this point.

Of note when discussing America’s school system, a thorough research of John Dewey reveals that he visited China and Russia, and highly praised their communist educational system. He then tried to incorporate much of that in the United States. So, this propaganda has been in our school system for quite some time—and is only now coming to public awareness.

But yes, we must fight back locally in support of Trump and the white hats. Remember, George Washington lost many battles. However, when it seemed the darkest and that the war was lost, the colonists worked together to bring the light to the darkest days—and turned the war completely around, against all odds.

Everything is about to change. Many were waiting for an Emergency Broadcast System (EBS) announcement, but although it may have been in the white hats’ plan a while ago, the evil ones number about 1 million people in the United States alone—and reliable sources say that they were more difficult to take out than had been anticipated. Remember that WWII took two years, so twelve months is really a very short amount of time in relation to the task that Trump and the Patriots face.

But this delay also means that at this point in time, much of the info already is floating on the airwaves, even without an EBS—and people are finally realizing that an American form of Communism/Marxism has infiltrated our government at the highest level.

Now, with all of this going on, we also notice that it appears that Almighty God is revealing to the Believers in Christ—Believers that Jesus was the Son of God Who died for our sins and rose again—all of the pernicious evil worldwide, including the evil in this very country of America. And this all-pervasive malignancy was deeper and more dangerous than anyone realized.

Just how much more of this revealing will take place before Jesus raptures up to Heaven we Believers in Christ? Only the Lord knows. And when we are raptured, the evil ones will no doubt, as the Bible prophesied, get back to their vile one-world government/economic/religious plan. The Bible said it, and thus it will happen.

The world is ‘ripe for the plucking’ right now, anyway. The Anti-Christ has only to promise worldwide peace and safety to get the unwitting onboard. We have already seen how many worldwide have accepted this pandemic as a reason to flee in fear, and to shut down any and all of our freedoms—to shut down life itself.

But we who are in Christ must remember that God has left us upon this earth until now for a reason. And we would be hard-pressed to find any story in the Bible that mirrors our situation better than the story of Esther.

We remember that Esther, Queen of Persia, was told by her Uncle Mordecai who raised her not to reveal the fact that she was Jewish, as the Jews were not liked in Persia. As the story develops, we see that Esther’s husband, King Ahasuerus, has a nasty prime minister by the name of Haman who schemes and gets the King’s approval to kill the Jews.

Haman is actually just upset that Mordecai and the Jews will not bow down to him like all of the other people do. In any case, Esther’s uncle Mordecai ends up telling her via a messenger that she needs to stand up for the Jews and tell the King what is going on. But Esther balks, because she is not supposed to enter in by the King without being summoned—and she could lose her life if the King so chooses.

The story continues in Esther 4:14, where Mordecai says to Esther: “For if you remain completely silent at this time, relief and deliverance will arise for the Jews from another place, but you and your father’s house will perish. Yet who knows whether you have come to the kingdom for such a time as this?”

Esther then relents, and enters without being summoned by the King. She explains the situation to him, and the King ends up having Haman hanged that very day on the gallows that Haman had prepared for the Jews! How’s that for Our Lord’s justice?

And now, at this point in America’s history, we Believers need to ask ourselves the same question, in terms of the fact that perhaps it is ‘our time’ to step out for Christ. We know that John the Baptist also was born for one small moment in time: He was to watch for the person upon whom a dove would land, and then say, “Behold! The Lamb of God who takes away the sin of the world” (John 1:29).

Today, we await the Lord’s coming to earth once again, this time to rapture His Bride, and then to oversee the seven-year Great Tribulation period on earth for nonbelievers. Let us prepare the way for Jesus by spreading His Gospel message whenever and wherever we can.

We must watch the Bible’s prophetic events unfold, and show others that these things indeed are taking place—and that the God of the Holy Bible is the only one true God. Hopefully, this will result in many converts over to the Christian faith.

But for those on earth who continue on in their wicked lifestyle, their judgment will be all too soon in the White Throne Judgment, which follows the Great Tribulation. Here on earth, it looks like some sort of Military judgment is coming, as well. We know this because Trump, prior to his leaving, enlarged Gitmo and also approved a $4 million war court—which is presently being built.

Fellow Believers in Christ, we currently are in World War III—make no mistake about it. And it is a fight between none other than Almighty God and Satan.

Trump and his Patriots have been following the Lord, and Trump regularly voices his strong belief in God in his Telegram and other accounts. This is not the same man that entered the President’s office in 2016. He now makes no bones about saying that God is in control, not him.

What is about to be exposed to the world, in terms of human trafficking and worldwide Satanic control, will shock people to their very core. The pieces are now being put into place, and the entire corrupt system is about to come down around the evil ones. Most of the work has been done; most of the ‘markers’ have been met.

We the People are about to witness the truth—everything is about to change. The evil Global Cabal/Deep State have nothing left, and are pushing with all of their might—fighting to their very death. But the loyal United States Military—now stationed in Antarctica and at Mount Cheyenne in El Paso, Texas—know exactly who their Commander-in-Chief is.

For the rest of us, we harken back to one very ominous message that Trump posted very/very recently, simple yet very powerful in its undertones: “3D Chess.” Let us also bring to mind the fact that President Trump’s favorite book of all time, he has repeatedly told us, is one by Sun Tzu entitled ‘The Art of War.’

Yes indeed, my fellow Brothers and Sisters in Christ, this is about to get very interesting… The hunt is on!