Ocala Man Arrested For Sexual Battery After Breaking Into Victim’s Home

OCALA, FL – On Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at approximately 2:00 p.m., the Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) received a report of a suspicious incident at a home near Belleview. Deputies responded to the home and, upon arrival, came into contact with a victim and observed 19-year-old Tylor Moreno running away from the home toward the woods. The victim stated Moreno, with whom she was acquainted, forced his way into her home and then into her bedroom where he sexually battered her against her will. The victim also told investigators that during the attack, Moreno took her cellphone away so that she could not call for help.

MCSO Deputies, with the assistance of the Sheriff’s Aviation Unit and K-9 unit, conducted a search of the area. Moreno was located by members of the Aviation Unit who relayed his position to deputies on the ground who took Moreno into custody.

According to detectives, Moreno was transported to Central Operations for an interview where he admitted to going to the victim’s residence and kicking in the doors to gain entry. He admitted to taking the victim’s phone away to prevent her from contacting law enforcement and also admitted that he committed sexual battery upon the victim against her will. Moreno was placed under arrest and transported to the Marion County Jail, where he is held without bond. He was charged with Sexual Battery on a Victim 12 Years of Age or Older but Less than 18 Years of Age, Burglary of an Occupied Dwelling, and Tampering with a Victim.