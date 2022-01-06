Eighth-Largest Cable Operator in the U.S. Cancels NEWSMAX

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

WEST PALM BEACH, FL – Newsmax has been dropped by cable providers Atlantic Broadband and Blue Ridge Cable, according to press releases by the conservative cable news channel and website published on Tuesday.

Newsmax’s claims that both providers suddenly dropped the channel without notifying their respective subscriber bases beforehand, with the news network saying they have been inundated with calls and emails from customers complaining that they are no longer able to access Newsmax programming.

“[Customers] aren’t happy about having their news censored, especially with huge elections looming in 2022 and 2024,” the releases said. “Newsmax is the 4th highest-rated cable news channel in the nation.”

Newsmax, the only news channel currently cut by the two companies, claims that the cancellations came about due to Atlantic Broadband and Blue Ridge Cable not liking “Newsmax’s point of view.”



“They don’t want our strong support of American values you care about,” the releases say. “You should know that [Atlantic and Blue Ridge] currently carries 11 liberal news and information channels on their lineup. And most of these channels have less viewership than Newsmax!”

The Newsmax release also maintains that Atlantic has “censored” them and has been making “false statements” about the conservative news network to their customers, including alleged negotiation and compensation issues that led to the cable provider severing its ties with Newsmax.

Newsmax is urging customers of Atlantic and Blue Ridge to contact their respective providers and demand that they reinstate the channel. Atlantic Broadband can be reached toll free at 1-844-574-8435; Blue Ridge Cable can be reached toll free at 1-800-222-5377.

Atlantic Broadband, a subsidiary of Cogeco Communications Inc., is the 8th largest cable operator in the United States and currently has approximately 707,000 broadband customers located in twelve states. Blue Ridge, in contrast, is a regional cable television, Internet and voice over IP provider that serves much of the Poconos area and central Pennsylvania.