TUCKER: Biden Is Spreading Misinformation; He’s “Completely Lying, Everything He Said Is In Complete Utter Stark Opposition To Data”

On his show Tuesday night, Fox News’ Tucker Carlson launched into the president’s claims that only the unvaccinated have been responsible for spreading Omicron, pointing out that the latest COVID-19 variant appears to be infecting the vaccinated potentially even more than the unvaccinated by citing a non-peer reviewed Dutch study, as well as a Canadian study, published earlier this month. Photo credit: Fox News/ Tucker Carlson/ YouTube.

WASAHINGTON, D.C. – Despite recent reports indicating that current COVID-19 vaccines do little against the current, highly-transmissible Omicron variant – which is now responsible for the vast majority of new cases in the United States – President Joe Biden nonetheless recently took aim at those who have refused to take the jab as being responsible for the current surge, referring to it on Tuesday as the “pandemic of the unvaccinated.”

“We have all the vaccines we need to get every American fully vaccinated including the booster shot. There’s no excuse. No excuse for anyone being unvaccinated. This continues to be a pandemic of the unvaccinated,” Biden said. “These coming weeks are going to be challenging. Please wear your mask in public to protect yourself and others. We’re going to get through this.”

An additional 885,541 new COVID-19 infections were reported in the U.S. on Tuesday – the second highest daily total on record, following Monday’s numbers.

Tucker Carlson demolishes Biden's "pandemic of the unvaccinated" canard. 🔥



"We looked at the science today and every available piece of it contradicts flatly what you just heard." pic.twitter.com/5b3ekiJA6K — Scott Morefield (@SKMorefield) January 5, 2022 Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Lapado: "This idea that you could stop this with vaccines was unrealistic … There's a mismatch between the policies and reality, and more people need to wake up to that and stop participating in this really dystopian view of public health." 🔥 pic.twitter.com/bvCn2Rh1h2 — Scott Morefield (@SKMorefield) January 5, 2022



A non-peer reviewed study published in October 2021 indicates that currently-available COVID-19 vaccines – even when accompanied by a booster shot – are far less effective against the Omicron variant then they were against Delta.

“In contrast, receipt of 2 doses of COVID-19 vaccines was not protective against Omicron,” the study says. “Vaccine effectiveness against Omicron was 37% (95%CI, 19-50%) ≥7 days after receiving an mRNA vaccine for the third dose.”

This document was modified to best fit this screen. You can view the original document via https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2021.12.30.21268565v1

“We looked at the science today, and every available piece of it contradicts flatly what you just heard,” he said. “So a recent study from the Netherlands, for example, found that so-called secondary attack rates – that means the spread of COVID within the household – is higher in double vaccinated individuals than in the unvaccinated. That would be a pandemic of the vaccinated, just for the record. It’s not attacking anyone. That’s the science.”

The Fox News host also mentioned a recent Canadian study that ran along the same lines. Highlighted is the section below which points out that VE (vaccine effectiveness) resulted in negative results when compared between vaccinated and unvaccinated persons.

This document was modified to best fit this screen. You can view the original document via https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2021.12.30.21268565v1.full.pdf

“Meanwhile, in Canada, researchers just concluded, quote, ‘We also observed negative vaccine effectiveness against OMICRON amongst those that have received two doses compared to unvaccinated individuals.’ Oh, wait a second. So if you didn’t get the vax you’re less likely to get the new variant of COVID? That’s what the data are telling us,” Carlson said.

Carlson also noted that children have a lower risk of suffering serious effects from a COVID-19 infection, despite Biden’s claims to the contrary.