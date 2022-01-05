Rand Paul Vows To Bring Fauci To Justice If GOP Re-Takes Senate in 2022 – Says “We’ll Get To The Root Of Everything”

Senator Rand Paul joined the Liberty Report to discuss the what he says are massive errors – driven by arrogance – committed by White House coronavirus advisor Anthony Fauci who’s insistence on ignoring natural immunity and his refusal to consider early treatment therapeutics have cost thousands of lives. Photo credit: YouTube/ Ron Paul Liberty Report.

FRANKFORT, KY – Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) – who has announced he has officially filed for re-election – promised that he will bring White House medical advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci to “justice” over his alleged lies in regards to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic if the GOP is successful in their attempt to re-take the Senate during the upcoming 2022 midterm elections.

During a recent interview conducted with former Congressman Ron Paul – his father – Paul said that if Republicans do retake the Senate later this year, his focus will be investigating the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I’m not afraid to stand up to Dr. Fauci,” he said. “I’m not afraid to stand up to the government bureaucrats who I think have been dishonest with us about where this virus came from.” [Statement to ABC 13]

The two have repeated clashed during numerous hearings held over the course of the pandemic, with the Kentucky senator accusing the National Institutes of Health (NIH) – the federal organization that Fauci heads up – of funding “gain-of-function” research at a laboratory in Wuhan, China, the suspected location of the initial COVID-19 outbreak in 2019.



Fauci has denied the accusations, leading Paul to brand him a “liar” and blaming him for the millions of deaths attributed to the virus.

Paul said that he will head up a committee to that end, and will use all of the subpoena power at his disposal to acquire COVID-19 records that he alleges Democrats are keeping out of GOP hands.