Op-Ed: The War on our Children

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





Carl Sagan was an astronomer, planetary scientist, cosmologist, astrophysicist, astrobiologist, author, and science communicator. After suffering from myelodysplasia, Sagan died of pneumonia at the age of 62, on December 20, 1996. Photo credit: NASA

ONTARIO, CANADA – The late great scientist and author, Carl Sagan, was prescient in his now 25 year old book, The Demon-Haunted World: Science as a Candle in the Dark. I think it very appropriate to recall some important quotes from that book as we contemplate the world we are leaving to our children and grandchildren.

Wrote Sagan:

I have a foreboding of an America in my children’s or grandchildren’s time — when the United States is a service and information economy; when nearly all the manufacturing industries have slipped away to other countries; when awesome technological powers are in the hands of a very few, and no one representing the public interest can even grasp the issues; when the people have lost the ability to set their own agendas or knowledgeably question those in authority; when, clutching our crystals and nervously consulting our horoscopes, our critical faculties in decline, unable to distinguish between what feels good and what’s true, we slide, almost without noticing, back into superstition and darkness…

And so we need to question, in this bizarre time of Covid and the takeover of our politics and culture and even science by “woke” progressives, with their “cancel culture”, moral and cultural relativism, and their willing surrender of liberty in the name of racist “equity” rather than “equality of opportunity”: why are we risking unknown effects of the virus on our children who have little to fear if they get the virus and probably will be asymptomatic? Will we find out that parts of the vaccine end up affecting their organs, including ovaries and thus aid those crazies who call for “depopulation”?



Big Tech is using NewsGuard to limit our reach and censor us. You can help support our mission of truthful reporting by making a contribution . We refuse to let Silicon Valley silence us into just another regurgitated, propaganda driven, echo-chamber of the lamestream media but we need your support to fight back. You can also help by signing up for our featured story emails . If you have a business, consider advertising with us .



The reason, in my opinion, is that we have become used to a type of war against children. The attributes of this war include leaving them a massive public debt as we enjoyed the benefits of excessive debt financing – that we do not even intend to pay off but rather impose on our children, who will see interest on the debt become a major part of government budgets. Also, the effect of school closings and online education in an isolated at-home situation, not only robs our children of quality education but also injures their mental health; we are already seeing a spike in suicides. Inflation will hurt our children if it is not stopped by more prudent and responsible government spending. If baby boomers let inflation jeopardize their savings, how many shall run out of money when their retirement incomes must cover the time from early retirement of 55 to end of life at 85, and can they financially assist their children with down-payments on housing now inordinately expensive. We are also leaving our children an education system for the “woke” with critical race theory, transgender and sexual perversions, all to distract them from the study of science and history to allow them to compete against the increasingly powerful and educated Chinese.

While our elites stir up anxiety (with its cousin, depression) by their Imocrophobia and obsession with vaccinating everyone instead of only those with a high risk of serious injury or death, I prefer to examine the new and old therapeutics that might be safer in the long run. Personally, I have had success against Covid by taking supplements of Vitamin D, Zinc, and Quercetin. I have taken the three jabs as my doctor recommends, but we are now being made aware that the vaccines don’t really stop everyone from getting sick – although they appear to make the illness less severe.

Below is a good article explaining why and how Quercetin works, and is a good substitute for hydroxychloroquine which is still hard to get. Quercetin is available at most health food stores. This only seems to work if you take action right away after feeling you are coming down with the virus and it may also be a good prophylactic. Note that work to date shows no side-effects from Quercetin. Always seek medical advice if the symptoms persist or worsen.

Here is a report from Epoch Times newspaper, in which a physician agrees that the therapeutics should be taken. He does suggest Ivermectin rather than Quercetin, but since Ivermectin is hard to get in Canada, my sources (including Dr. Zelenko) replace it with Quercetin.

Here is another paper from two physicians in the Middle East is about anti-inflamatories in Covid treatment.

The reason I feel it is important to share this information, is the evolving understanding in the mainstream that vaccines may need to be taken every 4 or 5 months as long as the virus is around, which might be years. Accordingly, the necessity of therapeutic medications may become more important. Whether they have been little in the public eye due to being “canceled” by the major Drug companies (until they developed their own more expensive pills) with collusion between Big Pharma and the government and the media, is hard to tell at this time.

Our children are being taught by advertising that a hamburger and fries are healthy and that pizza is a good alternative when parents have to stay late at work. Obesity is more dangerous health wise than Omicron and is in fact a major factor in who gets Covid and whether they survive it. If our children are plagued with obesity that is as dangerous a plague to them as Covid.

We are leaving them a military as focused on political correctness as it is on military strength to defeat any enemies.

We have been teaching them that “tolerism” (which, in my book of that name), I say has become the ideology of excessive tolerance of evil, thus trumping justice and strength, that “woke” trumps being “awake” to a justice system based on liberty, that postmodernism trumps the Judeo-Christian set of values, that Marxist socialism trumps capitalism, that open borders trumps national security, that bars trump churches and synagogues, that gender is an option to be chosen in 8th grade, and the truth is whatever the Leftist-Islamist intersectionals say it is.

The bottom line is that we are leaving our children a society and a culture which lacks courage and hope, which are the foundations for a future of freedom, kindness and traditional values. The refusal of our government and public health barons like Anthony Fauci, to allow therapeutics like Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine to drive the virus away by early treatment is something very sad. The vaccines don’t seem to be creating herd immunity as the virologists at one time advocated.

My only criticism of Sagan is that he didn’t quite see the collapse of the universities as a positive cultural and intellectual force in a moral society. But let us read two more quotes from the Demon Haunted World.

“The dumbing down of American is most evident in the slow decay of substantive content in the enormously influential media, the 30 second sound bites (now down to 10 seconds or less), lowest common denominator programming, credulous presentations on pseudoscience and superstition, but especially a kind of celebration of ignorance”

“One of the saddest lessons of history is this: If we’ve been bamboozled long enough, we tend to reject any evidence of the bamboozle. We’re no longer interested in finding out the truth. The bamboozle has captured us. It’s simply too painful to acknowledge, even to ourselves, that we’ve been taken. Once you give a charlatan power over you, you almost never get it back.”

When schools teach Critical Race Theory, gender fluidity, and Islamist propaganda, the charlatans will indeed bamboozle our children. What are we doing to prevent this?