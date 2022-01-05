CrimeLocalSociety

Broward Deputies, ATF Seize 13 Firearms, Hundreds Of Rounds Of Ammunition After New Year’s Eve Search Warrant In Fort Lauderdale Area

By Joe Mcdermott
How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]
To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.

Deputies searched the home along with investigators from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. The search resulted in deputies seizing 13 firearms, including two short barrel rifles. Deputies also seized hundreds of rounds of ammunition. 
Deputies searched the home along with investigators from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. The search resulted in deputies seizing 13 firearms, including two short barrel rifles. Deputies also seized hundreds of rounds of ammunition. 

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – A ShotSpotter alert in unincorporated Central Broward on New Year’s Eve led to the seizure of 13 firearms and one arrest. According to authorities, Broward Sheriff’s deputies in the Central Broward District responded to a home in the 1200 block of Northwest 30th Avenue near Fort Lauderdale around 8:40 p.m. that Friday. Once at the residence, deputies heard a barrage of rapid gunfire and took cover. Shortly after, deputies heard another barrage of rounds and established a perimeter around the residence, called in Aviation and K-9 units for assistance, ordered the occupants of the home outside and secured a search warrant for the home. 

Deputies searched the home along with investigators from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. The search resulted in deputies seizing 13 firearms, including two short barrel rifles. Deputies also seized hundreds of rounds of ammunition. 

This case shows why ShotSpotter is such an invaluable investigative tool,” Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony said. “In this case, as in many others, no one in this neighborhood called 911 to report the gunfire. The ShotSpotter alert allowed deputies to respond to this scene quickly, understand the dangers involved and make an arrest, all while removing a significant number of weapons and ammunition from the streets.”

The owner of the weapons, Willie Pickett, 52, of Fort Lauderdale, was arrested on two counts of possession of a short barrel rifle. No one was reported injured in the gunfire. 

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is our daily investigative journalist and staff reporter who keeps his eyes peeled for interesting Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott, one of our first and thus veteran reporters, is also a data analyst for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service. All links on this site could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.
Subscribe to Joe Mcdermott (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Corrections: If you are aware of an inaccuracy or would like to report a correction, we would like to know about it. Please consider sending an email to corrections@publishedreporter.com and cite any sources if available. Thank you. (Policy)

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Lamestream Meltdown: Former FDA Head Says “Cloth Masks Not…

Joe Mcdermott

Hernando County Sailor on Leave for Holiday Charged with…

Jessica Mcfadyen

Felony Subject Nabbed At Brooksville Bus Stop; Hernando…

Jessica Mcfadyen
1 of 1,600