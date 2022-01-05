Brooksville Wanted Subject Apprehended by Hernando County Sheriff’s Intelligence Unit; Had Pouch With 18.4 Grams Of Meth, Police Say

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

BROOKSVILLE, FL – On January 4, 2022 at 12:42 p.m., detectives with the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office Intelligence Unit located a wanted subject in the area of Jayson Drive in Brooksville. According to authorities, detectives observed Trevor D. Keef, 47, in the front yard of a residence doing mechanical work on a motorcycle. Keef was known to have an active felony warrant for grand theft. The grand theft charges stem from an incident on November 5, 2020 where Keef was charged with stealing a Ford F-500 truck and various tools from a worksite.

As detectives moved in to arrest Keef, he threw a black pouch on the ground behind the motorcycle, in an attempt to hide it. After taking Keef into custody, the detectives retrieved the pouch which contained 18.4 grams of methamphetamine that was individually packaged. Various paraphernalia was also found in Keef’s possession.

In addition to the warrant, Keef was also charged with Trafficking in Methamphetamine and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Keef was transported to the Hernando County Detention Center where he is being held without bond.