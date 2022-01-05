CrimeLocalSociety

Brooksville Wanted Subject Apprehended by Hernando County Sheriff’s Intelligence Unit; Had Pouch With 18.4 Grams Of Meth, Police Say

By Jessica Mcfadyen
How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]
To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.

Trevor Dean Keef
According to authorities, Trevor D. Keef, 47, was charged with Trafficking in Methamphetamine and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Keef was transported to the Hernando County Detention Center where he is being held without bond.

BROOKSVILLE, FL – On January 4, 2022 at 12:42 p.m., detectives with the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office Intelligence Unit located a wanted subject in the area of Jayson Drive in Brooksville. According to authorities, detectives observed Trevor D. Keef, 47, in the front yard of a residence doing mechanical work on a motorcycle. Keef was known to have an active felony warrant for grand theft. The grand theft charges stem from an incident on November 5, 2020 where Keef was charged with stealing a Ford F-500 truck and various tools from a worksite.

As detectives moved in to arrest Keef, he threw a black pouch on the ground behind the motorcycle, in an attempt to hide it. After taking Keef into custody, the detectives retrieved the pouch which contained 18.4 grams of methamphetamine that was individually packaged. Various paraphernalia was also found in Keef’s possession.

In addition to the warrant, Keef was also charged with Trafficking in Methamphetamine and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Keef was transported to the Hernando County Detention Center where he is being held without bond.

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service. All links on this site could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.
Subscribe to Jessica Mcfadyen (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Corrections: If you are aware of an inaccuracy or would like to report a correction, we would like to know about it. Please consider sending an email to corrections@publishedreporter.com and cite any sources if available. Thank you. (Policy)

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Father of Heart Surgery Patient Questions Northwell Health’s…

Christopher Boyle

West Palm Beach Man Arrested After Fatal Shooting In Parking…

Joe Mcdermott

Lamestream Meltdown: Former FDA Head Says “Cloth Masks Not…

Joe Mcdermott
1 of 1,601