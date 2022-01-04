CrimeLocalSociety

West Palm Beach Man Arrested After Fatal Shooting In Parking Lot Of Family Dollar off Southern Blvd

By Joe Mcdermott
Warren Ellison Hobbs
According to authorities, Warren Ellison Hobbs Jr., 24, of West Palm Beach was booked in to the Palm Beach County Jail Main for first degree premeditated murder. He is being held without bond.  

WEST PALM BEACH, FL – On Monday, January 3, 2022, shortly after 5:00 pm, Palm Beach County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a shooting in the parking lot of Family Dollar, at 4900 block of Southern Blvd in West Palm Beach. Upon arrival deputies located a male deceased from a gunshot wounds. The other individual involved had been detained. 

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division responded to the scene and after an investigation arrested Warren Ellison Hobbs Jr., 24, of West Palm Beach. Hobbs was booked in to the Palm Beach County Jail Main Detention Center for first degree premeditated murder. He is being held without bond. A motive was not made clear in the report from detectives or is not yet known. 

