Op-Ed: Tolerance Of Evil Is Creating Greater Hatred

SPRING HILL, FL – Hatred is a strong word that should be reserved for evil deeds. Of the many criminal acts committed in our woke culture today, only a few require the death penalty. These criminal acts that need the death sentence has radically shrunk over time. Now the crime of killing a helpless child, committing a violent rape, randomly shooting people, or even killing a policeman might result in a lesser sentence.

These heinous acts cannot be justified as anything less than evil. When an individual plans and executes these cruel, and torturous behaviors on a fellow human, they cannot be tolerated. They must be eliminated for any humane, viable society to thrive. Every law-abiding citizen deserves a safe environment to live in.

Tolerance is reserved for behaviors another might find uncomfortable, unmannerly, or personally disgusts them but does not threaten another’s sanity or life. Humans have a wide range of what they desire or what repulses them. Singing, dancing, food preferences and many other cultural things are seen differently by unique cultures. Even in the same society some like orchestras, hard rock, rap, jazz, or traditional national music depending on their age, preference and segment of the population.

Preferences and different actions are liked or not liked although all should be tolerated as they are customs that do not harm anyone or threaten anyone’s existence. These are positive or negative feelings towards cultural elements in our world. These are not life or death matters but should be part of a world where freedom of choice is encouraged and enjoyed.



However, evil should not be tolerated as it breeds more hatred. Once any forms of hate are tolerated, it will and does metastasize. I hate a particular ethic group, people of a certain skin color, political persuasion, fat, skinny, short, or tall individuals. Hatred of one group will often provoke the group to hate the attacking group. Tolerance of hatred in a culture motivates the culture to self-destruct into warring tribes. It destroys cultural cohesiveness and increases animosity towards anyone different.

The only antidote for ”hatred” is “love.” Love is a healing process that can convert the hater into a more rational and productive humane being. It avoids others being attacked by hateful individuals causing more hatred. Love is the opposite of hatred and tolerance is not love. Loving people also creates an environment that encourages healthy differences that do not intentionally hurt anyone. Hurting others should not be tolerated as it destroys a harmonious, stable, and peaceful existence replacing it with an environment of evil and chaos.

Tolerance for all people, even those who hate sounds compassionate. This is stupid. It is like the people of Germany or Italy in WWII who backed Hitler or Mussolini and scapegoated groups in the population as villains. Many citizens in these nations marched into the world with hatred for everyone different from them. Some of these followers had to be punished by removing their power and some were jailed or killed. Once hatred is instilled in the minds of people it is a difficult process to eradicate. Defeating and punishing the powerful evil leaders and their most ardent followers is often necessary to cleanse societal hatred.

Once evil enters the formula the concept of tolerance becomes a ruse for individuals to exploit and corrupt tolerance. Tolerance becomes a smoke screen for hatred to hide behind and pursue evil ways. Tolerance of people to make choices is a wonderful decision since it is a prerequisite of a free and loving society.

Anyone who says that the opposite of hate is tolerance, is making a grave mistake. As a society, the United States is losing its bearings of maintaining a stable and just nation. Tolerating unlawful and evil behavior is a sign of the decay of a society, not ascendency to heights of goodness. Our national policies and strategies have been to use blind justice to uphold our laws which have been created by the vote of the people. Our republican process should determine our laws not the edicts of the oligarchy of the rich and powerful.

Tolerance of hatred in the long run ends in chaos and evil. No sensible person would wish this on any nation especially one established on moral values and individual freedom of speech for all citizens. Our nation has rejected evil behaviors of other nations throughout its history. Tolerance of evil must again be replaced by appropriate, consistent, and strong consistent punishment for evil doers according to our laws. We should not accept phony tolerance for immoral, evil actions by our leaders and citizens. It will destroy our unity and our republic.