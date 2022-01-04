2009 Settlement Between Virginia Roberts Giuffre and Jeffrey Epstein Revealed in Attempt to Shield Prince Andrew from Separate Lawsuit

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





The settlement was unsealed due to a separate lawsuit brought by Giuffre against Prince Andrew of the British royal family that alleges that Epstein had delivered her to the prince – in addition to numerous other men – for sexual liaisons when she was only 17 years old, which is considered a minor in the United States. File photo: Mick Atkins, Shutter Stock, licensed.

NEW YORK, NY – A settlement agreement in 2009 between the late Jeffrey Epstein and Virginia Roberts Giuffre – who had accused the infamous pedophile of trafficking her to Prince Andrew, in addition to other men, for sex – was made public on Monday.

The unsealed court documents show that Epstein paid Giuffre $500,000 to drop the case against him – or anyone else “who could have been included as a potential defendant” – with no admission of either liability or fault on Epstein’s part.

The settlement was unsealed due to a separate lawsuit brought by Giuffre against Prince Andrew of the British royal family that alleges that Epstein had delivered her to the prince – in addition to numerous other men – for sexual liaisons when she was only 17 years old, which is considered a minor in the United States.

Prince Andrew has denied any wrongdoing and has stated that he never had sex with Giuffre. However, his lawyers attempted to have Giuffre’s case dismissed in October, claiming that it violates the terms of the settlement she originally agreed to with Epstein in 2009.



Big Tech is using NewsGuard to limit our reach and censor us. You can help support our mission of truthful reporting by making a contribution . We refuse to let Silicon Valley silence us into just another regurgitated, propaganda driven, echo-chamber of the lamestream media but we need your support to fight back. You can also help by signing up for our featured story emails . If you have a business, consider advertising with us .



Prince Andrew was not listed in the Epstein settlement document by name, but his lawyers argued that the “any other person or entity who could have been included as a potential defendant” clause effectively shields their client against Giuffre’s current lawsuit.

This document was modified to best fit this screen. You can view the original document via https://www.courtlistener.com/docket/60119368/32/1/giuffre-v-prince-andrew/

The settlement agreement was signed by both Giuffre and Epstein in November 2009, and states that it is a “final resolution” and cannot be used to prosecute Epstein either criminally or civilly. Two additional documents filed with the settlement are still sealed, as they are not considered related to Giuffre’s suit against Prince Andrew.

This document was modified to best fit this screen. You can view the original document via https://www.courtlistener.com/docket/60119368/32/1/giuffre-v-prince-andrew/

However, Giuffre’s lawyer David Boies insists that the 2009 settlement agreement with Epstein should not prevent his client from proceeding with her lawsuit against Prince Andrew.

“The release does not mention Prince Andrew. He did not even know about it,” Boies said. “He could not have been a ‘potential defendant’ in the settled case against Jeffrey Epstein both because he was not subject to jurisdiction in Florida and because the Florida case involved federal claims to which he was not a part. The actual parties to the release have made clear that Prince Andrew was not covered by it.”

Giuffre claims in her lawsuit that Epstein had delivered her to Prince Andrew in 2001, who then had sex with her in a London nightclub; she claims that Andrew had “sweated profusely” all over her during the encounter. The prince, however, refuted this, claiming that he was unable to sweat at all for a number of years, causing Giuffre’s lawyer to demand medical records proving it.

A look back at Prince Andrew's guest list for his daughter's 18th birthday party at Windsor Castle in 2006. #GhislaineMaxwell #PrinceAndrew #GhislaineMaxwellGuilty pic.twitter.com/Unp1jmLaZm — Love, Lola (@LoveLolaHeart) December 29, 2021 BREAKING: Virginia Giuffre’s sexual abuse claim against Prince Andrew will PROCEED, a federal judge has ruled.



Who else wants ALL sexual abusers prosecuted — no matter WHO they are? ✋ — Jon Cooper 🇺🇸 (@joncoopertweets) January 2, 2022

In July 2019, Epstein was indicted on federal sex trafficking charges and later hung himself in his prison cell in August of that year.