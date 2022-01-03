Without Explanation, Gallup Skips “Most Admired” Polls for First Time since 1976; Last Winners were Donald Trump, Michelle Obama

The last winner of the poll was former President Donald Trump in 2020, who ended former President Barack Obama’s 12-year reign; Michelle Obama was named the most admired woman for third year in a row. Photo left: File photo: Evan El-Amin, Shutter Stock, licensed. Photo right: File photo: Mark Reinstein, Shutter Stock, licensed.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Gallup, known for its public opinion polls as well as analytics and management consulting, has seemingly cancelled its well-known annual “Most Admired Man” and “Most Admired Woman” polls for the first time since 1976 without any explanation.

The last winner of the poll was former President Donald Trump in 2020, who had ended former President Barack Obama’s 12-year reign; Obama had first won in 2008, and continued to do so until 2019, at which time he and Trump tied for the honor.

2020 represents the first year Trump had won the honor on his own, and – oddly enough – the last time the poll has been conducted, at least for the time being. Michelle Obama was named most admired woman.

Gallup typically releases the results of their annual poll by December 29; however, as of January 3 there has been no such announcement for 2021’s winner, and Gallup has not released any statement to why last year’s poll has been apparently cancelled or skipped.



Gallup mysteriously ended their "most admired man" poll that they had done continuously for almost 75 years. https://t.co/IAQtzz0Ep2 — MediaResearchCenter (@theMRC) January 3, 2022 Prediction: Gallup will publish this survey & not cancel it.



Did Gallup End 74-Year Polling Tradition to Stop Trump Placing First? https://t.co/hplA9zDBoT — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) January 3, 2022

Gallup has conducted their Most Admired Man and Most Admired Woman polls since 1948, with the only gap for Most Admired Man – until now, being in 1976. The result is published as a top ten list, with most winners being the sitting President and First Lady of the United States.

Those to poll near the top of the results tend to do so mainly because of name recognition and are usually predictable, experts say, where as those to poll lower on the list tend to represent individuals who have made names for themselves for a variety of reasons, such as championing civil rights or for being prominent religious figures.

For example, evangelist Billy Graham is featured on the list more than anyone, with 61 appearances in the top ten and eight second-place finishes. In contrast, Barack Obama and Dwight D. Eisenhower are tied at 12 first-place wins each.