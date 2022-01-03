CrimeLocalSociety

Spring Hill Man Charged With Trafficking Cocaine After Kilo Shipped To Hernando County From Puerto Rico

By Jessica Mcfadyen
Pablo Jonuel Fuentes Morales
According to detectives, Pablo Jonuel Fuentes Morales, 26, was charged with Trafficking in Cocaine

SPRING HILL, FL – During the month of December, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office Vice and Narcotics Unit conducted a joint investigation with the United States Parcel Service into a package that was to be delivered to an address in Hernando County. The package in question was being shipped from an address in Puerto Rico to Pablo Jonuel Fuentes Morales in Spring Hill, Florida.

According to detectives, the investigation revealed the package contained one kilo of cocaine. A controlled delivery operation was conducted where Fuentes Morales took delivery of the package. Morales received the package and was immediately placed into custody by Hernando County Sheriff’s Office Vice and Narcotics Detectives and United States Postal Service Investigators.

The total weight of the cocaine seized by detectives was 2.60 pounds. The street value of this amount of cocaine is approximately $30,000.
“The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office Vice and Narcotics Unit is fortunate to have a very good working relationship with the United States Postal Service, as well as all the major private shipping companies. When a suspicious package arrives in Hernando County, it often results in an immediate arrest, as it did in this case, or it spurs a more long term investigation. If a person is getting drugs shipped into Hernando County, they can rest assured that they will eventually be brought to justice.”

– Hernando County Sheriff Al Nienhuis

Pablo Jonuel Fuentes Morales, 26, was charged with Trafficking in Cocaine. His bond is set at $50,000.

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

