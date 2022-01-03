CrimeLocalSociety

Port Charlotte Road Rage Incident Leads to Gunshots, Collision, Two Arrests

By Jessica Mcfadyen
How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]
To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.

Dylan L. Perez, 24, was charged with Resisting an Officer without Violence. Shiann Skidmore, 27, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and three counts of child neglect.
Dylan L. Perez, 24, was charged with Resisting an Officer without Violence. Shiann Skidmore, 27, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and three counts of child neglect. Both have bonded out in the amounts of $2,500 and $20,000, respectively.

PORT CHARLOTTE, FL – At approximately 10:30pm on New Year’s Day, Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a 911 call regarding a road rage incident involving a firearm being discharged. According to authorities, Dylan L. Perez, 24, and Shiann M. Skidmore, 27, were driving southbound on US41 Tamiami Trail near Gardner Blvd. when the driver of the vehicle in front of them “brake-checked”, causing them to hit their brakes hard in order to avoid a collision. The pair became enraged and followed the vehicle to the man’s Port Charlotte home.

Once there, Dylan exited the vehicle and verbally confronted the man. At this time, Shiann entered the driver’s seat and attempted to hit the man with her vehicle, then accelerated and rammed the rear of the other vehicle. The impact moved the parked vehicle forward approximately four feet and caused moderate damage.

The man’s significant other was still in the passenger seat of the vehicle, and three children were in the backseat of the vehicle driven by Shiann. At this time, the man displayed a firearm and discharged three rounds into the ground as self-defense warning shots.

The parties continued their heated argument until deputies arrived and took control of the situation. Despite being told to stay put, Dylan then attempted to enter his vehicle, at which time a deputy physically prevented him from doing so. Shiann then jumped on the deputy’s back and was subsequently shrugged off and handcuffed.


Big Tech is using NewsGuard to limit our reach and censor us. You can help support our mission of truthful reporting by making a contribution. We refuse to let Silicon Valley silence us into just another regurgitated, propaganda driven, echo-chamber of the lamestream media but we need your support to fight back. You can also help by signing up for our featured story emails. If you have a business, consider advertising with us.
 

Road rage may be real, but if you cannot manage yourself when you’re behind the wheel, then you shouldn’t be on the road. We all have to keep our emotions in check. Clearly these people couldn’t do that and instead, they endangered people’s lives… including three innocent children.”

– SHERIFF BILL PRUMMELL

While making the arrests, deputies noticed that Dylan smelled strongly of alcohol, and while advising Shiann of her charges, she stated “I’m going to kill him”.

Dylan L. Perez, 24, was charged with Resisting an Officer without Violence. Shiann Skidmore, 27, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and three counts of child neglect. Both have bonded out in the amounts of $2,500 and $20,000, respectively.

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service. All links on this site could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.
Subscribe to Jessica Mcfadyen (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Corrections: If you are aware of an inaccuracy or would like to report a correction, we would like to know about it. Please consider sending an email to corrections@publishedreporter.com and cite any sources if available. Thank you. (Policy)

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Op-Ed: Are “Social Justice” Programs Taking the Place of the…

Chuck Lehmann

Broward Detectives Investigating Death of Woman Following…

Jessica Mcfadyen

Op-Ed: While All Too Easy To Find News Reporting Rising…

Karen Roseberry
1 of 1,596