Hernando County Sailor on Leave for Holiday Charged with Statutory Rape of Tampa Bay Area Minor

By Jessica Mcfadyen
According to authorities, Dylan B. Adams, was placed under arrest and charged with three counts of Lewd and Lascivious Battery on a Person over 12 but under 16. His bond was set at $30,000. In Florida, Lewd or Lascivious Battery, more commonly known as statutory rape, criminalizes consensual sexual intercourse with a child older than 12, but younger than 16.

HERNANDO COUNTY, FL – On Thursday, December 30, 2021, Dylan B. Adams, who is currently active duty in the U.S. Navy, stationed in San Diego, California, flew into the Tampa Bay area to stay with family for the holidays. Prior to leaving San Diego, Adams and the victim who currently resides in Hernando County engaged in “flirting” via social media. Authorities noted that Adams and the victim knew one another prior to Adams enlisting in the Navy, as the two attended the same church in Pasco County.

The next day, Adams went to the victim’s residence while the victim’s mother was at work. It is at this time detectives say Adams performed various sex acts on the victim. Adams then left the residence and went to a local pharmacy where he purchased a “Plan B” pill. Adams took the pill back to the victim’s residence, provided it to her, and left again, taking all of the packaging with him leaving only the instructions, in the event the victim experienced side effects. Prior to leaving, Adams instructed the victim to delete all social media messages the two had exchanged.

According to authorities, on January 2, the victim reported the incident to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office. Physical evidence was collected from the scene and from the victim. Detectives made contact with Adams and transported him to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office District Two Office where he is said to have provided a full confession to detectives.

Adams, 24, was placed under arrest and charged with three counts of Lewd and Lascivious Battery on a Person over 12 but under 16. His bond was set at $30,000.

