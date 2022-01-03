CrimeLocalSociety

Felony Subject Nabbed At Brooksville Bus Stop; Hernando Detectives Believe He Planned Leaving The Area

By Jessica Mcfadyen
Benjamin Daniels
BROOKSVILLE, FL – On Monday, January 3, 2022 at approximately 10 a.m., members of the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office Intelligence Unit located a wanted subject waiting at a bus stop in Brooksville. According to authorities, Benjamin Daniels, 32, was apprehended in the area of Cortez Boulevard and Winter Street. Daniels, who had two active felony warrants, was preparing to board the bus with plans on leaving the area.

Daniels was wanted in connection with two separate incidents. The first incident occurred on September 20, 2021 when a female acquaintance reported Daniels made four unauthorized withdrawals from her Cash App. The withdrawals totaled $380. The second incident was reported on December 9, 2021 when a female acquaintance reported Daniels forced entry into her home on Fort Myers Street and stole firearms and jewelry. While the victim wasn’t home during the burglary, several witnesses spotted Daniels in the area prior to the burglary.

Daniels was arrested on charges of burglary of a dwelling while armed, dealing in stolen property, possession of a firearm by a felon, organized fraud, criminal use of person id, and unlawful use of a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony. He was transported to the Hernando County Detention Center where he is being held in lieu of a $46,000 bond.

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States.

