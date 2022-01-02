Woman Strangled and Beaten at Miami-Dade Airport Bus Stop

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

Miami-Dade Police Officers patrolling the area located a subject matching the description provided by the dispatcher, later identified as 27 year old Aaron K. Quinones and he was arrested and charged with attempted felony murder.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL – The Miami-Dade Police Department, Airport District has arrested a man described to be homeless for attempting to strangle a female at a bus stop. According to investigators, the 26 year old female victim was waiting for a bus at Miami International Airport bus stop 13 when a male subject approached her from behind; he was observed on surveillance cameras removing his shoelaces from his left shoe and began to strangle her with the shoelace. As the victim attempted to defend herself, the man beat her repeatedly.

A good Samaritan stepped in to stop the attack, and the man fled on foot. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded and treated the victim on scene. Officers patrolling the area located a subject matching the description provided by the dispatcher, later identified as 27 year old Aaron K. Quinones and he was arrested and charged with attempted felony murder.

Officers want to speak to the good Samaritan who was not on the scene when they arrived. Investigators urge anyone that has any information or that may have been victimized by this individual to call the Airport District at (305) 867-7373. The investigation continues.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers (305) 471-TIPS (8477) or (866) 471-8477 or visit www.crimestoppersmiami.com and select Give a Tip.