CrimeLocalSociety

Woman Strangled and Beaten at Miami-Dade Airport Bus Stop

By Jessica Mcfadyen
How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]
To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.

Aaron K. Quinones
Miami-Dade Police Officers patrolling the area located a subject matching the description provided by the dispatcher, later identified as 27 year old Aaron K. Quinones and he was arrested and charged with attempted felony murder.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL – The Miami-Dade Police Department, Airport District has arrested a man described to be homeless for attempting to strangle a female at a bus stop. According to investigators, the 26 year old female victim was waiting for a bus at Miami International Airport bus stop 13 when a male subject approached her from behind; he was observed on surveillance cameras removing his shoelaces from his left shoe and began to strangle her with the shoelace. As the victim attempted to defend herself, the man beat her repeatedly.

A good Samaritan stepped in to stop the attack, and the man fled on foot. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded and treated the victim on scene. Officers patrolling the area located a subject matching the description provided by the dispatcher, later identified as 27 year old Aaron K. Quinones and he was arrested and charged with attempted felony murder.

Officers want to speak to the good Samaritan who was not on the scene when they arrived. Investigators urge anyone that has any information or that may have been victimized by this individual to call the Airport District at (305) 867-7373. The investigation continues.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers (305) 471-TIPS (8477) or (866) 471-8477 or visit www.crimestoppersmiami.com and select Give a Tip.

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service. All links on this site could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.
Subscribe to Jessica Mcfadyen (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Corrections: If you are aware of an inaccuracy or would like to report a correction, we would like to know about it. Please consider sending an email to corrections@publishedreporter.com and cite any sources if available. Thank you. (Policy)

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Hernando Sheriff Reports “Alarming Trend” and Continued…

Jessica Mcfadyen

Georgia Corrections Officer, Two Others Arrested for Drug…

Jessica Mcfadyen

Gateway To America: Southern Border Agents Report Illegal…

Christopher Boyle
1 of 1,594