BusinessLocalSociety

VIDEO: Deputy Fatally Shoots Tiger As Man Screams In Agony Pleading For Help During Attack At Naples Zoo – “You Got to Shoot It! Please!”

By Jessica Mcfadyen
How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]
To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.

Deputy Fatally Shoots Tiger As Man Screams In Agony Pleading For Help During Attack At Florida Zoo
The man is seen and heard screaming in agony and pleading for help just before the sheriff’s deputy shot the animal after attempting to locate a tranquilizer gun but apparently running out of time while the man screamed “You Got To Shoot It! Please! I’m going to die,” Photo: Rumble, USACrime.com, The Gateway Pundit

NAPLES, FL – A Collier County Sheriff’s deputy was forced to fatally shoot a Malayan tiger that had grabbed a man’s arm at a Florida zoo on Wednesday according to body camera footage released by authorities. In the video, the man is seen and heard screaming in agony and pleading for help just before the sheriff’s deputy shot the animal after attempting to locate a tranquilizer gun but running out of time.

“You gotta shoot it! You gotta shoot it, please!” the man pleads in desperation as the deputy asked for a tranquilizer. After the deputy shot the animal, someone is heard saying: “We tried, man. We tried to get him off. You did the right thing.”

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the 26-year-old Naples man, later identified as maintenance worker River Rosenquist, was working at the zoo when he allegedly scaled a fence to pet or feed the 8-year-old tiger. The animal then bit down on his arm and would not let go.

Rosenquist was airlifted to Lee Memorial Hospital in Fort Myers, following the attack, and is expected to go through a “very difficult recovery,” according to reports.  He may potentially face criminal charges for entering what is considered by zoo officials to be an ‘unauthorized area’ at the Naples Zoo, ABC News reported

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service. All links on this site could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.
Subscribe to Jessica Mcfadyen (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Corrections: If you are aware of an inaccuracy or would like to report a correction, we would like to know about it. Please consider sending an email to corrections@publishedreporter.com and cite any sources if available. Thank you. (Policy)

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Lamestream Ignores Brutal Killing of Baltimore Cop, Keona…

Christopher Boyle

Op-Ed: Is The Left Delusional or Gaslighting About Harry…

Marc Ang

Hernando Sheriff Reports “Alarming Trend” and Continued…

Jessica Mcfadyen
1 of 1,708