Broward Detectives Investigating Death of Woman Following Two Vehicle Crash In Oakland Park

OAKLAND PARK, FL – The Broward Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating the death of a woman following a two vehicle crash in Oakland Park Friday evening. According to authorities, at approximately 5:40 p.m., Friday, December 31, 2021, an adult male was traveling in a 2020 Porsche Taycan 4S eastbound in the center thru lane on East Commercial Boulevard approaching Northeast 15th Avenue. At the same time, another adult male was traveling in a 2021 BMW 330i westbound on East Commercial Boulevard preparing to turn south onto Northeast 15th Avenue.

As the driver of the BMW turned south to cross the eastbound lanes, the Porsche Taycan struck the passenger side of the BMW in a T-bone style collision. The impact of the crash caused both vehicles to rotate. According to detectives, the BMW rotated across the road and onto the sidewalk, struck a light pole on the vehicle’s driver side and came to a final rest partially on the sidewalk and roadway. The Porsche rotated and came to a final rest across the eastbound lanes.

Broward Sheriff’s deputies and Oakland Park Fire Rescue responded. The driver of the Porsche, the driver of the BMW and two passengers in the BMW, an adult female and juvenile male, were transported to area hospitals for treatment. At 8:45 p.m., the adult female passenger was pronounced deceased by hospital personnel. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.