CrimeLocalSociety

Broward Detectives Investigating Death of Woman Following Two Vehicle Crash In Oakland Park

By Jessica Mcfadyen
How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]
To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.

broward
Broward Sheriff’s deputies and Oakland Park Fire Rescue responded to a crash were an adult female passenger was later pronounced deceased by hospital personnel. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

OAKLAND PARK, FL – The Broward Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating the death of a woman following a two vehicle crash in Oakland Park Friday evening. According to authorities, at approximately 5:40 p.m., Friday, December 31, 2021, an adult male was traveling in a 2020 Porsche Taycan 4S eastbound in the center thru lane on East Commercial Boulevard approaching Northeast 15th Avenue. At the same time, another adult male was traveling in a 2021 BMW 330i westbound on East Commercial Boulevard preparing to turn south onto Northeast 15th Avenue.

As the driver of the BMW turned south to cross the eastbound lanes, the Porsche Taycan struck the passenger side of the BMW in a T-bone style collision. The impact of the crash caused both vehicles to rotate. According to detectives, the BMW rotated across the road and onto the sidewalk, struck a light pole on the vehicle’s driver side and came to a final rest partially on the sidewalk and roadway. The Porsche rotated and came to a final rest across the eastbound lanes.

Broward Sheriff’s deputies and Oakland Park Fire Rescue responded. The driver of the Porsche, the driver of the BMW and two passengers in the BMW, an adult female and juvenile male, were transported to area hospitals for treatment. At 8:45 p.m., the adult female passenger was pronounced deceased by hospital personnel. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service. All links on this site could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.
Subscribe to Jessica Mcfadyen (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Corrections: If you are aware of an inaccuracy or would like to report a correction, we would like to know about it. Please consider sending an email to corrections@publishedreporter.com and cite any sources if available. Thank you. (Policy)

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Report: University Swimmers Almost Boycotted Final Meet Over…

Christopher Boyle

New England-Based “Let’s Go Brandon” Merchandise Chain…

Christopher Boyle

Middle School Employee Arrested After Meet-Up With Deltona…

Jessica Mcfadyen
1 of 1,593