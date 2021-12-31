Progressive “Hypocrite” Ocasio-Cortez Flees New York Amid Covid-19 Surge To Enjoy Dining Maskless In Freedom State

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

MIAMI, FL – Progressive Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) – also known by the nickname ‘AOC’ – a strong proponent of strict mask and vaccination mandates, was recently branded a “hypocrite” after she was seen to have fled her native New York amid a huge surge in COVID-19 infections to enjoy dining maskless in Miami, Florida, a state that is well-known for its lack of any mandates.

Ocasio-Cortez has made waves by supporting what some call draconian anti-COVID measures in New York, mandatory mask-wearing, vaccination requirements, and “vaccine passports” in order to enter restaurants, gyms, and entertainment venues.

The move by the “Squad” member to vacation in a state known for completely bucking all of those measures was not overlooked, as she was shown in pictures provided by National Review laughing, drinking and dining with an unknown guest at Doraku Sushi and Izakaya on Thursday.

BREAKING: AOC Spotted in Miami Beach as NYC Reports Record Covid Cases https://t.co/sSNFi2ICQm — Philip Klein (@philipaklein) December 31, 2021 AOC pictured dining maskless in Miami Beach as Omicron cases soar https://t.co/RkpvRzFCJF pic.twitter.com/vCgFWX4RsT — New York Post (@nypost) December 31, 2021



Team DeSantis, a Twitter account devoted to and officially endorsed by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, congratulated Ocasio-Cortez on her choice of vacation spot as her home state is smashing COVID records, with more than 74,000 new cases reported Thursday alone.

“Welcome to Florida, AOC!” the Team DeSantis Twitter account said. “We hope you’re enjoying a taste of freedom here in the Sunshine State thanks to @RonDeSantisFL’s leadership.”

“P.S. We recommend the Rock Shrimp Roll and the Aoki Tai the next time you decide to dine in Miami. Cheers!” Team DeSantis added.

Others criticized Ocasio-Cortez for ignoring the anti-COVID measures that she has touted so fiercely throughout the pandemic, including Kyle Becker, founder of conservative site Becker News.

“You’re being played by @AOC dummies,” he tweeted.

In February, Ocasio-Cortez had demanded the resignation of Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) after he had taken his family on a trip to Cancun, Mexico as millions of Texans were without power as his state was blasted by a brutal winter storm.