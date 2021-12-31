How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

Prosecutors have moved to drop charges against two prison guards who admitted they “willfully and knowingly completed materially false count and round slips” in the housing unit that was under their watch when convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein is said to have hung himself, a claim many consider highly suspect and has become an internet meme sensation earning itself its own encyclopedia page at “Epstein didn’t kill himself.” File photo: Worthavisual, Shutter Stock, licensed.

NEW YORK, NY – Federal prosecutors have filed a motion with a court on Thursday, requesting that charges be dropped against the two prison guards that were on duty the night convicted pedophile and sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein reportedly committed suicide inside his cell on August 10, 2019.

The two guards, Michael Thomas and Tova Noel, made a deal with federal prosecutors where they would admit to falsifying shift records in order to avoid prison sentences. As per the deal, the guards admitted that they “willfully and knowingly completed materially false count and round slips regarding required counts and rounds” in the housing unit that was under their watch when Epstein is said to have hung himself, a claim considered highly suspect and has become an internet meme sensation earning itself its own encyclopedia page at “Epstein didn’t kill himself.”

Epstein was arrested in July 2019 on federal sex trafficking charges; he was placed on suicide watch after an alleged previous attempt to kill himself.



Instead of checking Epstein’s cell every 30 minutes – as they were required to do – Noel and Thomas instead are alleged to have shopped online and taken naps at their desk, sitting just five yards away from the disgraced sex offender and former financier as he killed himself by reportedly wrapping a bed sheet around his neck and kneeling, asphyxiating himself.

It has been reported that Noel and Thomas had previously complied with six-month deferred prosecution agreements that originally began in May.

The circumstances around Epstein’s death have spawned skepticism and a series of conspiracy theories that he was actually murdered to prevent him from testifying against “powerful people” with whom he associated. Proponents of these theories point to Epstein’s lawyers describing him as “upbeat” the evening of his death; Noel and Thomas not checking on him and falsifying related records to cover their activities; and two cameras in front of Epstein’s cell malfunctioning that night, with a third camera having footage that was “unusable.”

Ghislaine Maxwell, convicted this week of trafficking teens to be abused by her and Epstein, currently faces up to 65 years in prison.