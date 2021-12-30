New England-Based “Let’s Go Brandon” Merchandise Chain Expands to 10 Stores; Owner Cites “Intense Demand For Anti-Biden, Pro-trump Items”

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

The North Attleboro, MA location branded as LET’S GO BRANDON STORE was “New England for Trump” and dealt mainly in merchandise supportive of the 45th president. However, upon noticing the surging popularity of the “Let’s Go Brandon” phrase, the owner decided to rebrand his Hanson, Massachusetts locations as such and is now bringing his total store count to ten.

NORTH ATTLEBORO, MA – A New England-based store specializing in anti-President Joe Biden merchandise is riding a surprising wave of success, with its owner recently announcing that they will be expanding to ten locations in the region.

Keith Lambert, staunch supporter of former President Donald Trump and owner of the infamously-named “Let’s Go Brandon” chain, said that he will be adding two new stores in Salisbury and Cape Cod due to the intense demand for the anti-Biden and pro-Trump items he sells, bringing his total store count up to ten.

“A customer came into one of our locations [Tuesday] and bought a Let’s Go Brandon sticker and went out to his car and stuck it over his Biden sticker,” Lambert said. “And that was it, he was just like, ‘I’m done with this guy.’ People have buyer’s remorse. Business is very, very good right now.”

The “Let’s Go Brandon” phrase was inspired by an NBC reporter at an Alabama NASCAR race in October while reporter Kelli Stavast was interviewing race winner Brandon Brown, the crowd at Talladega Superspeedway began chanting “F**k Joe Biden,” which Stavast amusingly misheard – and repeated to the home audience – as “Let’s Go Brandon.” Conservatives have since adopted the phrase as a way of publicly disparaging President Biden.



Originally, Lambert’s stores were called “New England for Trump” – in addition to a website – and dealt mainly in merchandise supportive of the 45th president. However, upon noticing the surging popularity of the “Let’s Go Brandon” phrase, he decided to rebrand his Hanson, Massachusetts locations as such; its immediate success prompted him to open an additional Let’s Go Brandon location in North Attleboro, and re-name all of his other stores the same thing as well.

Lambert has other locations in Bellingham, East Bridgewater, Easton, Somerset, and Warwick, Rhode Island; in addition, he also has a pop-up store that he opens on occasion when the weather is agreeable.

Both on his website and in his stores, Lambert sells a variety of Trump and Let’s Go Brandon items, such as t-shirts, flags, hats, masks, and even holiday gift-wrapping paper.

Lambert has said that business has been consistently good, and that reaction has overall been positive, but he has experienced a number of negative reviews online, phone calls from outraged individuals, and even a recent death-threat letter in the mail.