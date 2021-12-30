Georgia Corrections Officer, Two Others Arrested for Drug Trafficking After Ocala Traffic Stop on Dark Tinted Black Dodge Challenger

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

OCALA, FL – On December 4, 2021, Ocala Police Officers conducted a traffic stop on a Black Dodge Challenger in the 300 block of S. Pine Avenue, which resulted in multiple drug trafficking arrests. According to authorities, 25-year-old driver Angelique Tucker, a Georgia corrections officer, and passengers Assyria Watts, 26, and Javorise Watkins, 28, were all arrested for trafficking fentanyl, amphetamine, and possession of marijuana with the intent to sell.

According to charging affidavits, the vehicle was pulled over for dark tinted windows, some of which measured at zero percent light transmission, well below the legal limit, and after the officer smelled an obvious odor of marijuana in the vehicle, the Challenger was searched. Ocala Police seized 306 grams of fentanyl, 223 grams of MDPV, and 898 grams of marijuana. Coffee County Sherriff’s Office is assisting with this investigation.