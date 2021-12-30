Gateway To America: Southern Border Agents Report Illegal Migrants From 45+ Different Countries Entering In Never-Ending Surge

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

Gloria Chavez, El Paso’s Chief Border Patrol Agent, tweeted on Thursday – along with an image that said “Turkish Incursion” – that Border Patrol agents in El Paso’s Ysleta community had captured five Turkish nationals as they attempted to sneak over the southern border.

EL PASO, TX – According to Southern Border Patrol agents in El Paso, Texas, the number of migrants being arrested at the U.S. border has continued to soar, with individuals representing over 45 different nations around the world – including several this week from Turkey – being recently encountered attempting to illegally enter the country.

Border Security is National Security! #BorderPatrol agents in #ElPaso Sector have arrested over 45 nationalities to date. Great job #Ysleta #USBP #Agents in intercepting 5 migrants from Turkey entering the U.S. illegally! @CBP pic.twitter.com/5iGJOLDu4R — Gloria I. Chavez (@USBPChiefEPT) December 30, 2021 A Paisa and three MS-13 gang members were identified during post-arrest processing.



Record checks and interviews help determine the processing disposition of all migrants. Through this process, agents are provided better insight to a migrant's past.



➡️ https://t.co/ZiIGEmG6qq pic.twitter.com/T0wT5ZpcvJ — Chief Patrol Agent Brian Hastings (@USBPChiefRGV) December 23, 2021

“Border Security is National Security!” she said. “#BorderPatrol agents in #ElPaso Sector have arrested over 45 nationalities to date. Great job #Ysleta #USBP #Agents in intercepting 5 migrants from Turkey entering the U.S. illegally! @CBP.”



Border Patrol has noted that they have arrested migrants from over 45 different countries as of late amid a seemingly never-ending surge of migrants each month; in November, it was reported that there were 173,620 encounters at the border, representing a 140 percent increase year-over-year.

While the majority of these encounters were from Mexican and South American countries, Border Patrol has reported an increase of migrants from countries all over the world who are attempting to use the southern border to illegally gain entry to the United States.

Smuggler drops off migrants at busy McAllen shopping center during a pursuit, but was unable to evade @CBPAMO and @TxDPSSouth helicopters, driver and 6 Salvadorans were arrested.



27 more arrests were made from another bailout and a migrant stash house.https://t.co/21aV1Jit0u pic.twitter.com/JZTGOAoygM — Chief Patrol Agent Brian Hastings (@USBPChiefRGV) December 24, 2021 ALAMO STRIKES AGAIN! #Alamogordo #USBP #Agents arrested 2 #USA citizens attempting to smuggle 57 lbs of meth through the US 54 Checkpoint with a street value of $287,050.00! Our #BorderPatrol checkpoints increasing border security everyday! Well done Alamo! @cbp pic.twitter.com/C6Jl8eQCKT — Gloria I. Chavez (@USBPChiefEPT) December 21, 2021

For example, 1,409 Turkish nationals were encountered at the border during Fiscal Year 2021 – compared to only 109 in FY 2020 – in addition to 2,588 Indian residents, up from 1,120 last year. In addition, 20,707 migrants identified as hailing from “other” countries not normally included in regular Border Patrol statistics were reported in FY 2021, a huge increase over the 7,047 reported in FY 2020.

In contrast, encounters with Chinese nationals were down to only 450, compared to 1,738 last year.

During Fiscal Year 2021 – which concluded at the end of September – Border Patrol reported over 1.7 million encounters at the U.S. border, the most ever recorded on record.