CrimeLocalSociety

Middle School Employee Arrested After Meet-Up With Deltona Student To Smoke Marijuana; Charged With Child Abuse, Contributing To Delinquency

By Jessica Mcfadyen
How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]
To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.

Kristen Williams, 41, an office assistant who works with 6th graders at Heritage Middle, was charged with child abuse without great harm and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
According to authorities, Kristen Williams, 41, an office assistant who works with 6th graders at Heritage Middle, was charged with child abuse without great harm and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

DELTONA, FL – A staff member at Heritage Middle School in Deltona was arrested overnight after she met with a 14-year-old student around 1:30 a.m. and smoked marijuana with him before his parents discovered he was missing. According to authorities, Kristen Williams, 41, an office assistant who works with 6th graders at Heritage Middle, was charged with child abuse without great harm and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Deputies responded to the incident around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday after the parents of the 14-year-old called to report what happened. After noticing the boy was gone around 1:30 a.m., his stepfather started driving around the neighborhood looking for him while the mother discovered several incoming calls from a certain number on the home phone’s call log. Shortly after she called that number, her son arrived back home, apparently under the influence of marijuana.

The boy told his parents and deputies that he met with Williams near his neighborhood around 1:30 and smoked with her in her van. When he saw his mother calling Williams’ cell phone, he had Williams drop him back off near his house. There were no allegations of any sexual abuse during this incident or in any prior encounters.

Williams told detectives she acts as a mentor to multiple 6th graders at Heritage, communicates regularly with them via group chat and that the 14-year-old had been in her vehicle and to her residence in the past to spend time with her son. Williams was transported to the Volusia County Branch Jail, where she posted $3,000 bond and was released later Wednesday morning.

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service. All links on this site could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.
Subscribe to Jessica Mcfadyen (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Corrections: If you are aware of an inaccuracy or would like to report a correction, we would like to know about it. Please consider sending an email to corrections@publishedreporter.com and cite any sources if available. Thank you. (Policy)

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Op-Ed: Cackling Kamala is Our Growing Problem

Alan Bergstein

Alex Jones Turns on Trump Over COVID Vaccine Support: Either…

Christopher Boyle

FAUCI: Requiring Vaccination For Domestic Air Travel Is…

Christopher Boyle
1 of 1,589